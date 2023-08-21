Watch Now
Howell's potential as Washington's starter
Michael Smith and Michael Holley are joined by Mike Jones of The Athletic to evaluate Sam Howell's potential as starting quarterback of the Washington Commanders and the stigma around being a late-round draft pick.
Harden and 76ers saga is an ‘absolute disaster’
Marc J. Spears joins Michael Smith and Michael Holley to break down James Harden's off-the-court antics surrounding his unhappiness with the Philadelphia 76ers and why it's a bad situation for the NBA.
What will it take for RB market to change?
Charles Robinson joins Michael Holley and Michael Smith to discuss Josh Jacobs' contract situation the current running back market in the NFL.
Lance will likely ‘need a fresh start’
Michael Smith and Michael Holley are joined by Charles Robinson to talk about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance's inexperience and why the former No. 3 overall pick will likely need a fresh start from the 49ers.
Rodgers ‘jumping off the screen’ as a teammate
Michael Holley and Michael Smith are joined by Charles Robinson to discuss Aaron Rodgers' positive impact on the New York Jets and how he's helping backup quarterback Zach Wilson.
Should Richardson be playing more in preseason?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley look at the Indianapolis Colts' decision to not play quarterback Anthony Richardson in preseason game number two and what it could mean for the team moving forward.
CJ Stroud yet to be named Texans’ starting QB
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss CJ Stroud not yet being named the Houston Texan's starting quarterback and if the Ohio State product is being underrated heading into his rookie season.
Happy Oher is standing up and ‘speaking his truth’
Jim Trotter joins Ashley Nicole Moss and Liv Moods for the latest on the Michael Oher-Tuohy family situation regarding his conservatorship.
Problem with Judge posing as MJ during brand deal?
Ashley Nicole Moss and Liv Moods question Aaron Judge’s choice in recreating Michael Jordan’s famous six ring portrait while announcing his marketing deal with Jordan Brand.
Are the Jets Super Bowl contenders or pretenders?
Jim Trotter joins Ashley Nicole Moss and Liv Moods to debate if the New York Jets will be able to live up to the preseason hype and if now is 'do or die' time for Aaron Rodgers.
Trotter: Camp fights are as old as football itself
Jim Trotter joins Ashley Nicole Moss and Liv Moods to discuss the ongoing fights occurring at joint practices, and while it has been a hot topic, is it necessarily a big deal?
Top 5 must-see games for the 2023-24 NBA season
The 2023-24 NBA schedule is here, and Ashley Nicole Moss and Liv Moods run through the games they are most excited about, highlighted by Bucks-Knicks, Wizards-Warriors, Nuggets-Suns and more.