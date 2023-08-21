 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Netflix to air docuseries on NASCAR Cup playoffs
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
Sha’Carri Richardson wins world championships 100m in record time
nbc_track_worldspreview_230817.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_gc_grandwagoneer_230821.jpg
How will Johnson fill out U.S. Ryder Cup roster?
nbc_pl_update_230821.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal grind out win at Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_artetaintv_230821.jpg
Arteta proud of Arsenal’s character against Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Netflix to air docuseries on NASCAR Cup playoffs
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
Sha’Carri Richardson wins world championships 100m in record time
nbc_track_worldspreview_230817.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_gc_grandwagoneer_230821.jpg
How will Johnson fill out U.S. Ryder Cup roster?
nbc_pl_update_230821.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal grind out win at Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_artetaintv_230821.jpg
Arteta proud of Arsenal’s character against Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Howell's potential as Washington's starter

August 21, 2023 04:42 PM
Michael Smith and Michael Holley are joined by Mike Jones of The Athletic to evaluate Sam Howell's potential as starting quarterback of the Washington Commanders and the stigma around being a late-round draft pick.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_spearsonharden_230821.jpg
3:37
Harden and 76ers saga is an ‘absolute disaster’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_robinsononjacobs_230821.jpg
3:01
What will it take for RB market to change?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_robinsononlance_230821.jpg
4:36
Lance will likely ‘need a fresh start’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_robinsononnyj_230821.jpg
4:17
Rodgers ‘jumping off the screen’ as a teammate
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_richardson_230821.jpg
4:21
Should Richardson be playing more in preseason?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_rookieqbs_230821.jpg
4:41
CJ Stroud yet to be named Texans’ starting QB
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_oherfamilydrama_230818.jpg
11:00
Happy Oher is standing up and ‘speaking his truth’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_judgesignswithjordanbrand_230818.jpg
2:02
Problem with Judge posing as MJ during brand deal?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_rodgers_230818.jpg
7:09
Are the Jets Super Bowl contenders or pretenders?
Now Playing
Sam_Howell.jpg
2:58
Trotter: Camp fights are as old as football itself
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_nbaschedulerelease_230818.jpg
7:06
Top 5 must-see games for the 2023-24 NBA season
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_harden_230818.jpg
10:15
What is Harden’s endgame with the 76ers?
Now Playing