Levis shows 'exquisite' arm in NFL debut

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ryan Blaney takes lessons from past defeats to reach Championship 4
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 9: Trey McBride’s Breakout
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
NBA Best Bets, Oct. 30: Lakers vs Magic and Pelicans vs Warriors
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Saleh deserves praise for pleasant surprise Jets
Brown pushing Hill for NFL WR1 status
Levis, Hopkins prove Titans right in Week 8 win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ryan Blaney takes lessons from past defeats to reach Championship 4
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 9: Trey McBride’s Breakout
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
NBA Best Bets, Oct. 30: Lakers vs Magic and Pelicans vs Warriors
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Saleh deserves praise for pleasant surprise Jets
Brown pushing Hill for NFL WR1 status
Levis, Hopkins prove Titans right in Week 8 win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Levis shows 'exquisite' arm in NFL debut
October 30, 2023 03:26 PM
Michael Smith is joined by Charles Robinson to recall Will Levis' journey to his first start in Week 8 and unpack his tremendous four-TD performance against the Falcons in Week 8.
Close Ad