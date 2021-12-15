Watch Now
Curry breaking 3-point record was a coronation
Pro Basketball Talk's Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson share in Steph Curry's historic moment at MSG, select some of the best overall moments from the evening, and discuss his place in the game and what makes him so great.
Up Next
Pro Basketball Talk’s 2023-24 NBA predictions
Pro Basketball Talk's 2023-24 NBA predictions
Kurt Helin and Drew Dinsick make their awards and finals predictions for the upcoming season, and while they align for Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, they differ on the rest of the possibilities.
PBT’s NBA preseason power rankings led by BOS, DEN
PBT's NBA preseason power rankings led by BOS, DEN
Kurt Helin and Drew Dinsick reveal their top-10 preseason power rankings ahead of the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, with the Knicks cracking the list and the Celtics and Nuggets leading the way.
NBA preview: Can the Cavs threaten the Bucks?
NBA preview: Can the Cavs threaten the Bucks?
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson preview the Central Division, wondering if the Bucks are heading for a pivot, if Evan Mobley can push the Cavaliers up a level and how the Pacers will progress.
NBA preview: Nuggets the class of Northwest
NBA preview: Nuggets the class of Northwest
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson preview the Northwest Division, where the defending-champion Nuggets set the bar by returning all five starters, but will be faced with the departures of Bruce Brown and Jeff Green.
Harden still at odds with Morey and 76ers
Harden still at odds with Morey and 76ers
"What a mess" says Kurt Helin regarding the James Harden saga in Philadelphia, as Helin doesn't see things working out for either party in the long run because each seems hell bent on "mutually assured destruction."
Carrington focused on team over individual awards
Carrington focused on team over individual awards
Dijonai Carrington says the most important thing is winning, and while Sixth and Most Improved Player are awards she's thought of, she knows she won't win individual accolades without the help and success of her team.
Carrington a Sixth Player of the Year candidate
Carrington a Sixth Player of the Year candidate
Sun guard DiJonai Carrington describes her adjustment to Connecticut as a California native, how she feels about Sixth Player of the Year love, what it's been like coming off the bench, and why she's trying to level up.
Is it time for Embiid to move on from 76ers?
Is it time for Embiid to move on from 76ers?
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson look into Joel Embiid's situation with the Philadelphia 76ers and discuss whether it's time for Embiid to leave the franchise.
Can NBA’s in-season tournament become a staple?
Can NBA's in-season tournament become a staple?
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson break down the NBA's new in-season tournament and the potential of the "NBA Cup" going forward.
Whitmore among 2023 NBA Summer League stars
Whitmore among 2023 NBA Summer League stars
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson discuss takeaways from the NBA Summer League, including Cam Whitmore's MVP performance and Victor Wembanyama's height.
How can WNBA improve All-Star weekend?
How can WNBA improve All-Star weekend?
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson recap 2023 WNBA All-Star Weekend, breaking down Sabrina Ionescu's "mindblowing" three-point performance and what the league can do to improve its All-Star weekend going forward.