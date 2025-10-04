 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Practice
Charlotte Roval starting lineup: Tyler Reddick claims second pole of the season
Illinois v Purdue
Altmyer throws for career-high 390 yards and No. 22 Illinois beats Purdue 43-27
Wisconsin v Michigan
Bryce Underwood and Justice Haynes lead No. 20 Michigan to 24-10 win over Wisconsin

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndint_250104.jpg
Johnson comes up with big interception for ND
nbc_cfb_ndtdextrapt_251004.jpg
Love scores TD, Carr finds Pauling for conversion
nbc_cfb_boisetd1_251004.jpg
Madsen takes it himself on perfect fake vs. ND

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Practice
Charlotte Roval starting lineup: Tyler Reddick claims second pole of the season
Illinois v Purdue
Altmyer throws for career-high 390 yards and No. 22 Illinois beats Purdue 43-27
Wisconsin v Michigan
Bryce Underwood and Justice Haynes lead No. 20 Michigan to 24-10 win over Wisconsin

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndint_250104.jpg
Johnson comes up with big interception for ND
nbc_cfb_ndtdextrapt_251004.jpg
Love scores TD, Carr finds Pauling for conversion
nbc_cfb_boisetd1_251004.jpg
Madsen takes it himself on perfect fake vs. ND

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Praying outlasts Vahva to win the TCA Stakes

October 4, 2025 04:40 PM
Praying holds off 7/5 favorite Vahva don the final stretch to claim victory in the Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes at Keeneland Race Course.

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_ndint_250104.jpg
01:32
Johnson comes up with big interception for ND
nbc_cfb_ndtdextrapt_251004.jpg
01:22
Love scores TD, Carr finds Pauling for conversion
nbc_cfb_boisetd1_251004.jpg
45
Madsen takes it himself on perfect fake vs. ND
nbc_cfb_ndtd1_251004.jpg
01:12
Pauling hauls in back shoulder pass from Carr
nbc_pl_plupdate_251004.jpg
11:51
PL Update: Estevao lifts Chelsea past Liverpool
nbc_cfb_4thdownstop_251004.jpg
32
Boise stuffs Notre Dame at goal line on 4th down
nbc_intv_caballero_251004.jpg
04:19
Caballero ‘so proud’ of Chelsea’s performance
nbc_pl_slotintv_251004.jpg
03:00
Slot reacts to heartbreaking loss against Chelsea
nbc_pl_cheliv_251004.jpg
12:56
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Liverpool Matchweek 7
nbc_cfb_psuwhiteoutlookback_251004.jpg
01:31
Inside the energy behind Penn State’s White Out
nbc_cfb_uscdefensepkg_251004.jpg
02:15
USC’s ‘improving’ defense could be the difference
nbc_pl_chelivpostgame_251004.jpg
02:20
Chelsea ‘showed no fear’ in win over Liverpool
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251004.jpg
01:59
Estevao scores 95th-minute winner v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251004.jpg
01:10
Gakpo brings Liverpool level with Chelsea
nbc_nba_pg_nykvsphi_251004.jpg
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Knicks vs. 76ers
nbc_fnia_talkingballseg_251004.jpg
02:33
Vrabel: Maye ‘wants to be perfect’
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251004.jpg
01:25
Caicedo rockets Chelsea 1-0 in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_musunhl_251004.jpg
10:55
Extended HLs: Man United v. Sunderland Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_arswhu_251004.jpg
09:15
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. West Ham Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_postgameandnextgame_251004.jpg
01:47
Reactions from Man United’s clinic v. Sunderland
nbc_fnia_joshclip_251004.jpg
03:17
Bills’ ‘family-like atmosphere’ important to Allen
Vrabel_interview_SNF.jpg
27:51
Talkin’ Ball: Vrabel on coaching, Maye progress
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251004.jpg
02:30
Saka’s penalty gives Arsenal 2-0 lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_mugoal2_251004.jpg
01:09
Sesko doubles Man United’s lead over Sunderland
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251004.jpg
01:13
Rice puts Arsenal 1-0 ahead of West Ham
allen_and_devin.jpg
17:20
How Allen, Bills adopted a ‘don’t blink mindset’
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251004.jpg
01:02
Mount nets Man United’s opener against Sunderland
nbc_pl_leetot_251005.jpg
11:52
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Spurs Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_leetotpostgame_251004.jpg
02:06
Spurs ‘can finish fourth’ under Frank’s guidance
nbc_pl_totgoal2_251004.jpg
01:18
Kudus drills Spurs 2-1 in front of Leeds