 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round Two
Third-round tee times and pairings at the 88th Masters Tournament
The Masters - Round Two
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: A day of survival at Augusta National
TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 3
Torri Huske wins Olympic Trials butterfly preview, just misses American record

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfmaster_brysonreax_2404012.jpg
Can DeChambeau sustain Masters momentum?
oly_swm100bu_proswimseries_240412.jpg
Dressel and Kos swim to tie in 100m butterfly
oly_sww100bu_proswimseries_240412.jpg
Huske nearly sets world record in 100m butterfly

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round Two
Third-round tee times and pairings at the 88th Masters Tournament
The Masters - Round Two
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: A day of survival at Augusta National
TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 3
Torri Huske wins Olympic Trials butterfly preview, just misses American record

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfmaster_brysonreax_2404012.jpg
Can DeChambeau sustain Masters momentum?
oly_swm100bu_proswimseries_240412.jpg
Dressel and Kos swim to tie in 100m butterfly
oly_sww100bu_proswimseries_240412.jpg
Huske nearly sets world record in 100m butterfly

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Smith storms to 200m backstroke victory

April 12, 2024 08:03 PM
Regan Smith defeated the women's 200m backstroke field at the Pro Swim Series event in San Antonio, Texas by nearly two full seconds, with Phoebe Bacon and Claire Curzan rounding out the top three.