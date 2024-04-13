Skip navigation
Third-round tee times and pairings at the 88th Masters Tournament
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: A day of survival at Augusta National
Torri Huske wins Olympic Trials butterfly preview, just misses American record
Can DeChambeau sustain Masters momentum?
Dressel and Kos swim to tie in 100m butterfly
Huske nearly sets world record in 100m butterfly
Third-round tee times and pairings at the 88th Masters Tournament
Can DeChambeau sustain Masters momentum?
Dressel and Kos swim to tie in 100m butterfly
Huske nearly sets world record in 100m butterfly
Smith storms to 200m backstroke victory
April 12, 2024 08:03 PM
Regan Smith defeated the women's 200m backstroke field at the Pro Swim Series event in San Antonio, Texas by nearly two full seconds, with Phoebe Bacon and Claire Curzan rounding out the top three.
