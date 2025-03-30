 Skip navigation
Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Am: Field, format and how to watch
Thumbnail
Masters Tournament: History of the green jacket
Thumbnail
Masters Tournament 101: History, tradition, records and terminology at Augusta National Golf Club

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpwtindiahl_250330.jpg
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
lee_site.jpg
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win
nbc_cyc_voltastage7hl_250330.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7

Watch Now

Six Nations highlights: Italy 12, Ireland 54

March 30, 2025 12:10 PM
Ireland bounced back after an opening loss with a dominant outing to win 54-12 against Italy in both teams' second match at the 2025 Women's Six Nations.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_dpwtindiahl_250330.jpg
02:58
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
lee_site.jpg
01:30
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win
nbc_cyc_voltastage7hl_250330.jpg
18:49
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7
nbc_cyc_voltastage7finish_250330.jpg
09:54
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7 finish
nbc_cyc_roglicint_250330.jpg
02:35
Roglic: ‘Had the legs’ to claim Volta in sprint
seattle_sx.jpg
22:22
Highlights: Supercross Round 11, Seattle
nbc_moto_250recap_250329.jpg
07:40
Tempers flare in Seattle as Davies breaks through
webb_sexton_podium.jpg
14:23
Seattle Supercross delivers fierce 450 battle
nbc_moto_plessingerintv_250329.jpg
01:31
Momentum building for Plessinger after Seattle
oly_fsmen_malininanthem_250329.jpg
04:14
Malinin takes in National Anthem with gold medal
nbc_moto_sextonintv_250329.jpg
46
Sexton ‘in a good spot’ after ‘gnarly’ Round 11
nbc_moto_webbintv_250329.jpg
01:04
Webb: Seattle Supercross ‘an absolute slugfest’
oly_fsmen_malininjoyceintv_250329.jpg
01:08
Malinin definitely proud to repeat as world champ
oly_fsmen_maliningold_250329.jpg
07:41
Malinin defends title at figure skating worlds
nbc_moto_beaumerintv_250329.jpg
23
Beaumer responds to Deegan: ‘He has one coming’
nbc_moto_haidendeeganintv_250329.jpg
46
Deegan shares displeasure with Beaumer in Round 11
nbc_moto_daviesintv_250329.jpg
48
Davies: First 250SX overall win ‘long overdue’
nbc_moto_marchbanksintv_250329.jpg
51
Marchbanks ‘needed’ podium finish at Seattle
nbc_horseracing_floridarecap_250329.jpg
02:25
Tappan Street ‘more giving’ in Florida Derby win
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250329.jpg
03:20
Scheffler will be in ‘chaser mode’ at Houston Open
nbc_moto_xfinitymartinsville_250329.jpg
09:58
HLs: Xfinity Series at Martinsville on The CW
nbc_golf_gc_mwleesoundreax_250329.jpg
04:56
Lee: My ‘irons have been amazing’ at Houston Open
nbc_horseracing_arkderbyrecap_250329.jpg
02:30
Sandman ‘put it all together’ in Arkansas Derby
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd3_250329.jpg
05:44
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
nbc_horseracing_arkansasderby_250329.jpg
06:18
Casse’s Sandman earns 2025 Arkansas Derby victory
nbc_horseracing_floridaderby_250329.jpg
05:01
Tappan Street surges to Florida Derby win
nbc_golf_texasrd3hl_250329.jpg
11:09
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 3
oly_fsdnc_chockbates_250329.jpg
07:07
Chock/Bates win 3rd straight ice dance world title
nbc_rugby_walesvsengland_250329.jpg
15:19
Six Nations highlights: Wales 12, England 67
nbc_rugby_franacevscotland_250329.jpg
14:20
Six Nations highlights: France 38, Scotland 15