Watch Now
Isak nets Newcastle's equalizer against Chelsea
Newcastle answer back just minutes before halftime as Alexander Isak's lovely finish finds the back of the net to put the Magpies back on level terms against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Up Next
Jackson’s flick gives Chelsea lead v. Newcastle
Jackson's flick gives Chelsea lead v. Newcastle
Nicolas Jackson does his best Didier Drogba impression as he redirects Cole Palmer's effort with a lovely flick into the Newcastle goal to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead at Stamford Bridge.
Every touch: White delivers vital win v. Brentford
Every touch: White delivers vital win v. Brentford
Ben White assisted both Arsenal goals in their dramatic 2-1 win over Brentford, which vaulted the Gunners to the top of the Premier League table.
Every touch: Stones is City’s rock v. Liverpool
Every touch: Stones is City's rock v. Liverpool
John Stones did it all in Manchester City's 1-1 draw against Liverpool, anchoring the champions' defense and scoring their only goal at Anfield.
Every touch: Mac Allister’s quality shines v. City
Every touch: Mac Allister's quality shines v. City
Alexis Mac Allister scored Liverpool's only goal and nearly won a stoppage-time penalty in the Reds' 1-1 draw with Manchester City.
Every touch: Garnacho sets up both Man Utd goals
Every touch: Garnacho sets up both Man Utd goals
Alejandro Garnacho earned two spot kicks, which led to both Manchester United goals in their 2-0 victory over Everton.
Every touch: Son bags goal, two assists v. Villans
Every touch: Son bags goal, two assists v. Villans
Tottenham captain Heung-min Son was his team's talisman once again, setting up two goals and scoring one of his own in Spurs' vital 4-0 rout of Aston Villa.
USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 28
USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 28
Watch all the highlights from United States internationals in the Premier League during Matchweek 28.
Walker: Man City ‘gifted’ Liverpool goal in draw
Walker: Man City 'gifted' Liverpool goal in draw
Kyle Walker joins the pitch side desk to reflect on Manchester City's dramatic 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield in Matchweek 28.
Lowe Down: Liverpool are Premier League favorites
Lowe Down: Liverpool are Premier League favorites
Rebecca Lowe answers Stephen Warnock's and Robbie Mustoe's questions from Matchweek 28, including who the favorite is to win the Premier League title, Tottenham's reemergence, manager of the season, and more.
PL Update: Liverpool, Man City dazzle in draw
PL Update: Liverpool, Man City dazzle in draw
Rebecca Lowe, Stephen Warnock, and Robbie Mustoe recap a monumental day in the Premier League title race as Manchester City and Liverpool drew at Anfield, Tottenham dominated Aston Villa, and more.
Guardiola: Liverpool ‘are an incredible team’
Guardiola: Liverpool 'are an incredible team'
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shares his thoughts from his side's 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield.