 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_wcbb_clarkcollisionv2_240121.jpg
Caitlin Clark, Buckeyes fan collide after Ohio State upsets Iowa
PNC Championship - Final Round
TaylorMade’s filing for ‘Sunday Red’ a sign of Tiger’s next look?
Homa's shot quality shines in Farmers win
Full field: Defending champ Homa headlines at Torrey Pines

Top Clips

nbc_snf_tampatdotton_240121.jpg
Otton hauls in TD pass to tie game before halftime
nbc_pl_uaearleings_240121.jpg
Ings’ effort for West Ham deserves praise
nbc_pl_uamustoejota_240121.jpg
Why Liverpool’s Jota deserves more praise

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_wcbb_clarkcollisionv2_240121.jpg
Caitlin Clark, Buckeyes fan collide after Ohio State upsets Iowa
PNC Championship - Final Round
TaylorMade’s filing for ‘Sunday Red’ a sign of Tiger’s next look?
Homa's shot quality shines in Farmers win
Full field: Defending champ Homa headlines at Torrey Pines

Top Clips

nbc_snf_tampatdotton_240121.jpg
Otton hauls in TD pass to tie game before halftime
nbc_pl_uaearleings_240121.jpg
Ings’ effort for West Ham deserves praise
nbc_pl_uamustoejota_240121.jpg
Why Liverpool’s Jota deserves more praise

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Analyzing Toney's impact in return for Brentford

January 21, 2024 02:48 PM
Robbie Mustoe hits the tactics board to take a deep dive into Ivan Toney's performance in first match back from suspension for Brentford in a win over Nottingham Forest.
Up Next
nbc_pl_uaearleings_240121.jpg
2:33
Ings’ effort for West Ham deserves praise
Now Playing
nbc_pl_uamustoejota_240121.jpg
1:07
Why Liverpool’s Jota deserves more praise
Now Playing
GettyImages-1949723731_copy.jpg
4:35
Lowe Down: ‘Foamgate’ free kick was ‘clever!’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_240121.jpg
9:25
PL Update: Liverpool pick Bournemouth apart
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bouliv_kloppintv_240121.jpg
4:07
Klopp details halftime adjustments v. Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bouliv_jotaintv_240121.jpg
2:14
Reds ‘ready to face the challenges’ of title race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bouliv_postgamereacs_240121.jpg
2:03
Liverpool make ‘big statement’ in rout of Cherries
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bouliv_extendedhl_240121.jpg
13:42
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Liverpool MWK 21
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bouliv_nunezgoal2_240121.jpg
1:20
Nunez’s double makes it 4-0 v. Cherries
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bouliv_jotagoal2_240121.jpg
1:35
Jota’s brace gives Liverpool 3-0 lead v. Cherries
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bouliv_jotagoal_240121.jpg
1:25
Jota doubles Liverpool’s lead against Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bouliv_nunezgoal_240121.jpg
1:22
Nunez guides Liverpool to 1-0 lead v. Bournemouth
Now Playing