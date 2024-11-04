Arsenal in 'shock' as Edu leaves his position

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CBB 2024-25 Season Preview_Women.png
The brightest stars and top storylines for the 2024-25 women’s college basketball season
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/peelfz2ypizgkpksksyc
Transfer Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy a QB this offseason?
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
GaXgAyQWkAA_Xq7.jpeg
After program first, No. 1 Ole Miss must now prove itself ‘the dudes’

Top Clips

nbc_pl_amorim_240411.jpg
How much say will Amorim have at Man United?
nbc_dls_embiidproblems_241104.jpg
Embiid shoves reporter during locker room incident
nbc_dls_osupsu_241104.jpg
Ohio State ‘imposed their will’ on Penn State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CBB 2024-25 Season Preview_Women.png
The brightest stars and top storylines for the 2024-25 women’s college basketball season
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/peelfz2ypizgkpksksyc
Transfer Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy a QB this offseason?
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
GaXgAyQWkAA_Xq7.jpeg
After program first, No. 1 Ole Miss must now prove itself ‘the dudes’

Top Clips

nbc_pl_amorim_240411.jpg
How much say will Amorim have at Man United?
nbc_dls_embiidproblems_241104.jpg
Embiid shoves reporter during locker room incident
nbc_dls_osupsu_241104.jpg
Ohio State ‘imposed their will’ on Penn State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Arsenal in 'shock' as Edu leaves his position

November 4, 2024 02:40 PM
David Ornstein provides the latest update on Edu leaving Arsenal to work under Evangelos Marinakis, the owner of Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos.
Up Next
nbc_pl_amorim_240411.jpg
2:49
How much say will Amorim have at Man United?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mustoeua_241103.jpg
3:08
Kerkez a ‘top three or four’ left back in the PL
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_earleua_241103.jpg
2:23
Longstaff ‘gives his all’ for Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fernandesintv_241103.jpg
5:24
Fernandes feels responsibility for ten Hag sacking
Now Playing
nbc_pl_rvnintv_241103.jpg
4:16
Van Nistelrooy enjoying every second at Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_241103.jpg
5:09
Lowe Down: Man United hiring Amorim ‘has to work’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_241103.jpg
6:15
PL Update: Chelsea, Man United share spoils
Now Playing
nbc_pl_muvchehlv2_241103.jpg
14:22
Extended HLs: Man United v. Chelsea Matchweek 10
Now Playing
nbc_pl_muvchepostgamereax_241103.jpg
4:44
Chelsea’s ‘future looks pretty bright’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoalcaicedo_241103.jpg
1:48
Caicedo rockets Chelsea level against Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoalfernandes_241103.jpg
3:01
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man United lead v. Blues
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totvavlhl_241103.jpg
11:07
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Aston Villa MWK 10
Now Playing