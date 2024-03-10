Watch Now
McGinn sent off for reckless challenge v. Spurs
Things go from bad to worse for Aston Villa as captain John McGinn receives a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Tottenham's Destiny Udogie in the second half at Villa Park.
Johnson doubles Tottenham’s lead v. Aston Villa
Tottenham come out firing in the second half as Brennan Johnson makes it 2-0 for Spurs against Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Fofana’s screamer gives Burnley lead v. West Ham
David Datro Fofana continues his run and unleashes a magnificent strike from distance to give Burnley a shock 1-0 lead over West Ham at London Stadium.
Maddison tucks away Tottenham’s opener v. Villa
James Maddison gets in the right place at the right time to break the deadlock and gives Spurs a 1-0 lead over Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Will Guardiola remain at Manchester City?
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss Pep Guardiola's future at Manchester City with his contact expiring in 2025.
Liverpool undergoing ‘huge period of change’
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss the latest news regarding Liverpool's transition plan from Jurgen Klopp this upcoming summer and detail the club's upper management changes.
Liverpool have ‘an incredible opportunity’ v. City
Rebecca Lowe, Stephen Warnock, and Robbie Mustoe preview the blockbuster Matchweek 28 showdown between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.
PL Update: Arsenal sting Brentford
Rebecca Lowe, Stephen Warnock, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Saturday, including Arsenal's thrilling win over Brentford, Manchester United's comfortable 2-0 victory against Everton, and more.
Arteta: Ramsdale showed ‘courage’ v. Brentford
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media following his side's 2-1 victory over Brentford at the Emirates in Matchweek 28.
Havertz reacts to ‘massive’ win v. Brentford
Kai Havertz joins Kelly Cates, Karen Carney, and Jamie Redknapp to share his main takeaways from Arsenal's 2-1 win over Brentford at the Emirates.
Arsenal go top thanks to Havertz’s heroics
Rebecca Lowe catches up with Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux before Stephen Warnock and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Arsenal's thrilling 2-1 win over Brentford at the Emirates in Matchweek 28.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brentford Matchweek 28
Relive Arsenal's nail-biting victory over Brentford, where Kai Havertz's heroics proved to be the difference for the Gunners in a 2-1 win over the Bees at the Emirates to go top of the table.