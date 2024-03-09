Watch Now
Ouattara pulls one back for Bournemouth v. Blades
Dango Ouattara's header gives Bournemouth hope late against Sheffield United as the Cherries currently trail the Blades 2-1 at Vitality Stadium.
Up Next
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Luton Town MWK 28
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Luton Town MWK 28
Crystal Palace looked the better side for the majority of the match, but Luton Town would not be denied thanks to a 96th-minute equalizer to steal a point for the Hatters at Selhurst Park.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Blades Matchweek 28
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Blades Matchweek 28
Relive Bournemouth and Sheffield United's four-goal thriller at Vitality Stadium, where the Cherries managed to salvage a point late despite being down 2-0 to the Blades in the second half.
Iwobi scores consolation goal for Fulham v. Wolves
Iwobi scores consolation goal for Fulham v. Wolves
Alex Iwobi pulls one back for Fulham late in stoppage time as the Cottagers now trail Wolves 2-1 at the Molineux.
Woodrow puts Luton Town level v. Palace
Woodrow puts Luton Town level v. Palace
Luton Town have done it again as Cauley Woodrow's 96th-minute equalizer secures a point for the Hatters against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Unal gets Bournemouth’s equalizer to make it 2-2
Unal gets Bournemouth's equalizer to make it 2-2
Enes Unal scores his first goal for Bournemouth at the perfect time to get the Cherries back on level terms late in the second half against Sheffield United at Vitality Stadium.
Semedo doubles Wolves’ lead v. Fulham
Semedo doubles Wolves' lead v. Fulham
Wolves create a bit of breathing room for themselves against Fulham thanks to a fortunate deflection that sent Nelson Semedo's effort into the back of the net to make it 2-0 for Wolves at the Molineux.
Robinson doubles Blades’ lead v. Bournemouth
Robinson doubles Blades' lead v. Bournemouth
Sheffield United strike again as Jack Robinson slots home the Blades' second goal of the match to take a stunning 2-0 lead over Bournemouth at the Vitality.
Ait-Nouri nets Wolves’ go-ahead goal v. Fulham
Ait-Nouri nets Wolves' go-ahead goal v. Fulham
Wolves strike first as Rayan Ait-Nouri tucks away his effort into the back of the net to go up 1-0 against Fulham at the Molineux.
Hamer hammers Blades in front of Bournemouth
Hamer hammers Blades in front of Bournemouth
Sheffield United get on the board first courtesy of Gustavo Hamer's follow-up finish against Bournemouth in the first half at Vitality Stadium.
Mateta’s backheel gives Palace lead v. Luton Town
Mateta's backheel gives Palace lead v. Luton Town
Alfie Doughty's defensive miscue opens the door for Jean-Philippe Mateta's clever finish to give Crystal Palace an early 1-0 lead against Luton Town at Selhurst Park.
Ten Hag details areas to improve after Everton win
Ten Hag details areas to improve after Everton win
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reflects on his side's 2-0 win against Everton and rates his team's performance at Old Trafford.