Moyes: Everton 'were abysmal in the second half'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Garrett Marchbanks Kawasaki announcement.jpg
Garrett Marchbanks joins Chase Sexton on 450 with Monster Energy Kawasaki
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/4f3e3d9/2147483647/strip/true/crop/2100x1182+0+1059/resize/1000x563!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fac%2F68%2F5efb7271422ba6e38875fcc26e04%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F167471841
Judy Bell, a trailblazer as USGA’s first female president, dies at 89
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0
Charles Coste, oldest living Olympic gold medalist, dies at 101

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pickfordintv_251103.jpg
Pickford assesses Everton’s performance in draw
nbc_pl_sunevepostgame_251103.jpg
Sunderland remain in top four after Everton draw
nbc_roto_dodgersworldseriesv2_251103.jpg
How LAD-TOR World Series ‘captivated’ audiences

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Garrett Marchbanks Kawasaki announcement.jpg
Garrett Marchbanks joins Chase Sexton on 450 with Monster Energy Kawasaki
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/4f3e3d9/2147483647/strip/true/crop/2100x1182+0+1059/resize/1000x563!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fac%2F68%2F5efb7271422ba6e38875fcc26e04%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F167471841
Judy Bell, a trailblazer as USGA’s first female president, dies at 89
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0
Charles Coste, oldest living Olympic gold medalist, dies at 101

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pickfordintv_251103.jpg
Pickford assesses Everton’s performance in draw
nbc_pl_sunevepostgame_251103.jpg
Sunderland remain in top four after Everton draw
nbc_roto_dodgersworldseriesv2_251103.jpg
How LAD-TOR World Series ‘captivated’ audiences

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Moyes: Everton 'were abysmal in the second half'

November 3, 2025 05:26 PM
Everton manager David Moyes shares his takeaways from the Toffees' 1-1 draw with Sunderland in Matchweek 10.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_pickfordintv_251103.jpg
02:41
Pickford assesses Everton’s performance in draw
nbc_pl_sunevepostgame_251103.jpg
02:51
Sunderland remain in top four after Everton draw
nbc_pl_sungoal1_251103.jpg
01:54
Xhaka blasts Sunderland level with Everton
nbc_pl_evegoal1_251103.jpg
01:20
Ndiaye dazzles to give Everton lead v. Sunderland
GettyImages-2238795908_copy.jpg
09:23
Top 10 Premier League goals: October 2025
nbc_pl_lowedown_251102.jpg
05:37
Lowe Down: ‘I was disappointed for Thomas Frank’
nbc_pl_plupdate_251102.jpg
08:15
PL Update: Haaland, City pick apart Cherries
nbc_pl_forcefeeding_251102.jpg
03:54
Neville, Dixon try different American foods
nbc_pl_pepintvw_251102.jpg
03:05
Guardiola shares takeaways from win v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_haalandintvw_251102.jpg
01:53
Haaland discusses importance of win over Cherries
nbc_pl_mcboustudioreax_251102.jpg
02:06
Can Haaland, Man City put pressure on Arsenal?
nbc_pl_mcvbouehl_251102.jpg
14:59
Extended HLs: Man City v. Bournemouth Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_mcthirdgoal_251102.jpg
01:15
O’Reilly slots home Man City’s third v. Cherries
nbc_pl_mcsecondgoal_251102.jpg
01:25
Haaland’s brace gives Man City lead v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_boufirstgoal_251102.jpg
02:00
Adams nets Bournemouth’s equalizer against City
nbc_pl_mcfirstgoal_251102.jpg
01:40
Haaland fires Man City in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_westhamvnewcastleehlv2_251102.jpg
15:16
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Newcastle Matchweek 10
GettyImages-2244160323_copy.jpg
02:19
West Ham upset ‘lethargic’ Newcastle
nbc_pl_westhamfinalgoal_251102.jpg
01:12
Soucek seals West Ham’s 3-1 win over Newcastle
nbc_pl_westhamsecondgoal_251102.jpg
01:08
Botman’s own goal gives West Ham shock 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_whfirstgoal_251102.jpg
01:20
Paqueta blasts West Ham level with Newcastle
nbc_pl_newcastlefirstgoal_251102.jpg
01:36
Murphy drills Newcastle 1-0 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_spursconvo_251102.jpg
05:35
Unpacking potential rift between Frank, Spurs
nbc_pl_vitorperiera_251102.jpg
03:10
Wolves sack Pereira after winless start
nbc_pl_update_251101.jpg
14:28
PL Update: Chelsea smother Spurs; Arsenal impress
nbc_pl_livavl_251101.jpg
11:18
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Aston Villa MWK 10
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251101.jpg
01:30
Gravenberch doubles Liverpool’s lead over Villa
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251101.jpg
01:21
Salah capitalizes on Martinez’s howler
nbc_pl_totche_251101.jpg
08:13
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Chelsea Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_totchepostgame_251101.jpg
01:41
Chelsea punish Spurs in derby win

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_dodgersworldseriesv2_251103.jpg
02:06
How LAD-TOR World Series ‘captivated’ audiences
nbc_cbb_depaulholtmannintv_251103.jpg
07:43
Holtmann knows there will ‘be challenges ahead’
nbc_cbb_xavierpitinointv_251103.jpg
10:32
Pitino: ‘My career has taken so many weird turns’
nbc_roto_jamorant_251103.jpg
01:21
Morant’s suspension raises fantasy questions
nbc_roto_walkerkesslerv2_251103.jpg
01:34
Jazz’s Kessler injury opens door for Nurkić
nbc_roto_jalenwilliamsv2_251103.jpg
01:29
What Williams’ timeline means for OKC in fantasy
nbc_cbb_provenglishintv_251103.jpg
07:51
Friars’ English eager for clash with Hokies
nbc_dps_dodgerswinworldseries_251103.jpg
03:25
Dodgers’ title should push teams to ‘spend more’
nbc_dps_hermedwardsinterview_251103.jpg
14:55
Edwards: ‘We can still play defense’ in the NFL
nbc_dps_worstlossofweekend_251103.jpg
06:55
NFL worst losses: Bengals fall again, Daniels hurt
nbc_cbb_shuhollowayintv_251103.jpg
08:22
Holloway: Seton Hall ready to ‘shock some people’
nbc_cbb_butlermattaintv_251103.jpg
06:52
Butler’s Matta stressing cohesiveness for 2025-26
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_251103.jpg
01:54
Love, Kamara among poor Week 9 performances
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_251103.jpg
06:03
Bowers, Dowdle among Week 9 Weekend Warriors
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251103.jpg
02:40
Best bets for Cardinals vs. Cowboys on MNF
nbc_nba_lookingforward_251103.jpg
03:37
Can Luka average 40 points per game this season?
nbc_nba_askkb_251103.jpg
09:48
Should Warriors have drafted Ball over Wiseman?
nbc_ffhh_steelertalk_251103.jpg
02:35
Warren gets TDs for Steelers, Metcalf struggles
nbc_bte_timberwolvesnetsv2_251103.jpg
01:58
‘Lay the chalk or pass entirely’ on Wolves-Nets
nbc_ffhh_colts_251103.jpg
03:14
Steelers stifle Taylor, Colts’ offense with TOs
nbc_ffhh_danielskraftinjuries_251103.jpg
03:08
Reacting to Daniels’ and Kraft’s major injuries
nbc_nba_chicagosports_251103.jpg
09:55
‘Everything is perfect’ in world of Chicago sports
nbc_nba_draftkings_251103.jpg
04:55
Bet on Markkanen vs. Celtics, George vs. Knicks
nbc_ffhh_patriotsfalcons_251103.jpg
05:28
ATL offense lacks flow despite London excellence
nbc_ffhh_chiefsbills_251103.jpg
04:54
Kincaid a top TE moving forward in Bills offense
nbc_ffhh_bearsbengals_251103.jpg
11:12
‘Start everyone’ v. CIN as Bears offense explodes
moren.jpg
11:20
All new faces have to step up for Indiana, Moren
nbc_ffhh_viksvlions_251103.jpg
05:14
McCarthy leads Vikings to ‘gutsy’ win over Lions
nbc_nba_pelicans_251103.jpg
09:54
Are Green, Williamson, Pelicans actually this bad?
nbc_nba_jamorant_251103.jpg
08:36
Beecham: Morant could be ‘left behind’ by NBA