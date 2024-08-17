Watch Now
Everton down to 10 men after Young gets sent off
Things are getting sticky for the Toffees as Ashley Young gets sent off for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity, giving Brighton the extra man advantage with a 2-0 lead at Goodison Park.
Up Next
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Southampton Matchweek 1
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Southampton Matchweek 1
Despite going down to 10 men in the first half, Newcastle managed to survive and outlast Southampton en route to a 1-0 victory at St. James' Park in Matchweek 1.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Wolves Matchweek 1
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Wolves Matchweek 1
Arsenal start their 2024-25 campaign with three points in an impressive performance against Wolves at the Emirates in Matchweek 1.
Semenyo salvages a point for Bournemouth v. Forest
Semenyo salvages a point for Bournemouth v. Forest
Bournemouth left it late, but Antoine Semenyo's tap in helped the Cherries steal a point from Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Matchweek 1.
Adingra gives Brighton 3-0 lead against Everton
Adingra gives Brighton 3-0 lead against Everton
The Seagulls are off to a flying start as Simon Adingra makes it 3-0 against the 10-man Toffees at Goodison Park.
Saka drills Arsenal 2-0 in front of Wolves
Saka drills Arsenal 2-0 in front of Wolves
Bukayo Saka cuts inside and unleashes a vicious strike past Jose Sa to send the Emirates into hysterics while giving Arsenal a 2-0 lead over Wolves.
Welbeck doubles Brighton’s lead against Everton
Welbeck doubles Brighton's lead against Everton
Danny Welbeck takes his time, settles his feet, and finds the bottom corner of the Everton goal to give Brighton a 2-0 advantage over the Toffees at Goodison Park.
Joelinton puts Newcastle in front of Southampton
Joelinton puts Newcastle in front of Southampton
Ten-man Newcastle take a 1-0 lead into halftime thanks to a successful press that allowed Joelinton the time and space to tuck away the Magpies' go-ahead goal over Southampton at St. James' Park.
Schar sent off for violent conduct v. Southampton
Schar sent off for violent conduct v. Southampton
Newcastle go down to 10 men after Fabian Schar receives a straight red card following an altercation with Southampton's Ben Brereton Diaz.
Wood blasts Forest in front of Bournemouth
Wood blasts Forest in front of Bournemouth
Chris Wood finds himself in the right place at the right time for a simple finish to give Nottingham Forest an early lead over Bournemouth at the City Ground.
Mitoma fires Brighton 1-0 in front of Everton
Mitoma fires Brighton 1-0 in front of Everton
Brighton work their counter attack to perfection as Kaoru Mitoma taps in the Seagulls' go-ahead goal against Everton at Goodison Park.
Havertz heads Arsenal in front of Wolves
Havertz heads Arsenal in front of Wolves
A beautiful cross by Bukayo Saka finds Kai Havertz in the box, who forces his header into the back of the net to give Arsenal an early 1-0 lead against Wolves at the Emirates.