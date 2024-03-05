 Skip navigation
Every touch: Havertz punishes Blades in 6-0 win

March 5, 2024 09:43 AM
Watch every touch from Kai Havertz after the Arsenal forward helped lead the Gunners to a 6-0 drubbing of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Matchweek 27.
