Top News

Davide Ghiotto
Italy’s Davide Ghiotto skates fastest 10,000m in history, but it won’t be a world record
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank - Round Two
Brett White’s miraculous journey continues as he medals at Q-School’s first stage
2024 ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M - Round One
Five college players make LPGA’s final qualifying; not everyone returning to school

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evegoal1_241026.jpg
Beto heads Everton level against Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_241026.jpg
Iwobi tucks away Fulham’s opener against Everton
nbc_pl_bregoal4_241026.jpg
Mbeumo’s brace makes it 4-3 for Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Villa v. Bournemouth Matchweek 9

October 26, 2024 12:10 PM
Ross Barkley's goal seemed to be enough for Aston Villa to earn all three points against Bournemouth, but Evanilson's 96th-minute equalizer stunned the Villa Park faithful in a thrilling draw in Matchweek 9.
nbc_pl_evegoal1_241026.jpg
1:05
Beto heads Everton level against Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_241026.jpg
1:31
Iwobi tucks away Fulham’s opener against Everton
nbc_pl_bregoal4_241026.jpg
1:13
Mbeumo’s brace makes it 4-3 for Brentford
nbc_pl_ipsgoal3_241026.jpg
2:09
Delap’s equalizer makes it 3-3 against Brentford
nbc_pl_bhawolhl_241026.jpg
14:09
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Wolves Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_breipsehl_241026.jpg
18:42
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Ipswich Town MWK 9
Now Playing
nbc_pl_clarkeredcard_241026.jpg
3:04
Ipswich Town’s Clarke sent off against Brentford
nbc_pl_mcsouhl_241026.jpg
10:59
Extended HLs: Man City v. Southampton Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_bougoal1_241026.jpg
1:25
Evanilson heads Bournemouth level v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_cunhagoal_241026.jpg
1:09
Cunha makes it 2-2 for Wolves against Brighton
nbc_pl_aitnourigoal_241026.jpg
0:44
Ait-Nouri gets Wolves on the board v. Brighton
nbc_pl_fergusongoal_241026.jpg
1:04
Ferguson drills Brighton 2-0 in front of Wolves
