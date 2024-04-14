 Skip navigation
Top News

The Masters - Final Round
2024 Masters final-round live blog: Highlights, updates, scoring leaders and news
Screenshot 2024-04-14 at 1.40.52 PM.png
Tiger Woods shares moment with Verne Lundquist on 16 during Masters final round
nbc_sx_450recap_240413.jpg
Supercross Foxborough 450 points, results: Cooper Webb scores fourth victory of 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalavl2ars0_240414.jpg
Watkins chips Aston Villa 2-0 in front of Arsenal
nbc_pl_goalavl1ars0_240414.jpg
Bailey blasts Aston Villa 1-0 ahead of Arsenal
nbc_pl_livcpreact_240414.jpg
Liverpool’s title hopes take ‘damaging’ blow

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Aston Villa Matchweek 33

April 14, 2024 01:33 PM
Arsenal looked set to settle for a point against Aston Villa, but two late goals from Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins guided Unai Emery's side to victory in a monumental blow to the Gunners' title hopes at the Emirates.
nbc_pl_goalavl2ars0_240414.jpg
1:34
Watkins chips Aston Villa 2-0 in front of Arsenal
nbc_pl_goalavl1ars0_240414.jpg
1:38
Bailey blasts Aston Villa 1-0 ahead of Arsenal
nbc_pl_livcpreact_240414.jpg
3:50
Liverpool’s title hopes take ‘damaging’ blow
nbc_pl_whuvsfulhighlight_240414.jpg
12:39
Extended HLs: Fulham v. West Ham Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_livcphl_240414.jpg
11:57
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Crystal Palace MWK 33
nbc_pl_whuvsfulsecondgoal_240414.jpg
1:27
Pereira’s brace makes it 2-0 v. West Ham
nbc_pl_goalcp1liv0_240414.jpg
1:08
Eze gives Palace shock 1-0 lead over Liverpool
nbc_pl_whuvsfulfirstgoal_240414.jpg
1:27
Pereira slots home Fulham’s opener v. West Ham
nbc_pl_mumanagement_240414.jpg
3:02
Ten Hag’s Man Utd future remains ‘in the balance’
nbc_pl_everton2ndcharge_240414.jpg
2:29
Everton could get ‘another point deduction’
nbc_pl_plupdate_240413.jpg
6:04
PL Update: Man City rout Luton Town
nbc_pl_titlerace_240413.jpg
1:54
Man City lead title race over Liverpool, Arsenal
