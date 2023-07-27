Extended Highlights: Brentford 0, Brighton 2

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Early 12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft Thoughts
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalche1new0_230726.jpg
Jackson puts Chelsea up over Newcastle
nbc_pl_adingraintv_230726.jpg
Adingra ‘very happy’ with first goal for Brighton
nbc_pl_goalbha2bre0_230726.jpg
Adingra doubles Brighton’s lead over Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Early 12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft Thoughts
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalche1new0_230726.jpg
Jackson puts Chelsea up over Newcastle
nbc_pl_adingraintv_230726.jpg
Adingra ‘very happy’ with first goal for Brighton
nbc_pl_goalbha2bre0_230726.jpg
Adingra doubles Brighton’s lead over Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Extended Highlights: Brentford 0, Brighton 2

July 26, 2023 08:32 PM
Led by Simon Adingra's two goals, Brighton took care of business against Brentford in Atlanta during the Premier League Summer Series.
Up Next
nbc_pl_goalche1new0_230726.jpg
1:10
Jackson puts Chelsea up over Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_adingraintv_230726.jpg
0:53
Adingra ‘very happy’ with first goal for Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalbha2bre0_230726.jpg
1:08
Adingra doubles Brighton’s lead over Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalbha1bre0_230726.jpg
1:05
Adingra gives Brighton early lead over Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_phillysswrap_230726.jpg
4:10
Best moments from PL Summer Series in Philadelphia
Now Playing
nbc_pl_guimaraesmicdup_230726.JPG
6:05
Guimaraes’ mic’d up, first-person POV v. Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_summerseries_howeintv_230723.jpg
2:14
Howe reflects on Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_summerseries_emeryintv_230723.jpg
3:06
Emery ‘very happy’ with 3-3 draw against Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_summerseries_barnesintv_230723.jpg
1:47
Barnes reflects on Newcastle debut against Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_summerseries_McGinnintv_230723.jpg
3:30
McGinn analyzes Villa’s 3-3 draw with Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_summerseries_newxasvhl_230723.jpg
11:47
Highlights: Newcastle United 3, Aston Villa 3
Now Playing
nbc_pl_summerseries_wilsonintv_230723.jpg
0:57
Wilson: Newcastle showed ‘character’ against Villa
Now Playing