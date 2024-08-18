 Skip navigation
CYCLING-TDF-2024-WOMEN-STAGE8-PODIUM
Kasia Niewiadoma wins Tour de France Femmes by 4 seconds overall after Alpe d’Huez thriller
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/hjvf78xztzzbp40h1bsy
Rivals Rankings Week: Who should be No. 1 in the 2026 Rivals250?
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/k0kufocgmiyw8fkscmjw
Comparing five-star QBs in the 2025 Rivals250 to NFL standouts
nbc_pl_lowedown_240818.jpg
Lowe Down: Villa will finish in the PL’s top four
nbc_pl_pepintv_240818.jpg
Guardiola: Win against Chelsea was ‘unbelievable’
nbc_pl_mcchepostgameintv_240818.jpg
Man City showed ‘hunger’ in win v. Chelsea

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Man City Matchweek 1

August 18, 2024 01:54 PM
Manchester City begin their title defense with a dominant display against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 1.
nbc_pl_lowedown_240818.jpg
5:28
Lowe Down: Villa will finish in the PL’s top four
nbc_pl_pepintv_240818.jpg
4:22
Guardiola: Win against Chelsea was ‘unbelievable’
nbc_pl_mcchepostgameintv_240818.jpg
3:48
Man City showed ‘hunger’ in win v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_kovacicintv_240818.jpg
2:57
Kovacic analyzes Manchester City’s win v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_enzomarescaintv_240818.jpg
3:49
Maresca: Chelsea going in ‘the right direction’
nbc_pl_colwillintv_240818.jpg
2:09
Colwill: Chelsea ‘will be a good team’
nbc_pl_glasner_240818.jpg
1:02
Glasner reacts to Palace’s controversial no-goal
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_240818.jpg
1:28
Kovacic drills Man City 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_240818.jpg
2:39
Haaland’s chip puts Man City 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
nbc_pl_brecp_240818.jpg
10:16
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Crystal Palace MWK 1
nbc_pl_bregoal2_240818.jpg
1:26
Wissa fires Brentford 2-1 in front of Palace
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_240818.jpg
1:06
Pinnock’s own goal puts Palace level v. Brentford
