Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Nottingham Forest MWK 4
For the first time in 55 years, Nottingham Forest leave Anfield with all three points thanks to Callum Hudson-Odoi's second-half winner against Liverpool in Matchweek 4.
Watkins’ brace brings Aston Villa level v. Everton
Watkins' brace brings Aston Villa level v. Everton
Ollie Watkins doubles his tally with a calm finish in front of Jordan Pickford's goal to make it 2-2 for Aston Villa against Everton at Villa Park.
Calvert-Lewin heads Everton 2-0 in front of Villa
Calvert-Lewin heads Everton 2-0 in front of Villa
Dwight McNeil's cross finds the head of Dominic Calvert-Lewin to double Everton's lead against Aston Villa at Villa Park.
McNeil slots home Everton’s opener v. Aston Villa
McNeil slots home Everton's opener v. Aston Villa
Dwight McNeil's effort gets the Toffees off on the right foot as Everton take an early 1-0 lead over Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Ings nets 95th-minute equalizer against Fulham
Ings nets 95th-minute equalizer against Fulham
It's heartbreak for Fulham fans as Danny Ings scores West Ham's equalizer in the dying moments of the second half at Craven Cottage.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 4
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 4
Look back on the full-match highlights from Brighton's back-and-forth battle against Ipswich Town at the Amex in Matchweek 4.
Extended HLs: Manchester City v. Brentford MWK 4
Extended HLs: Manchester City v. Brentford MWK 4
Yoane Wissa silenced the Etihad in the opening minute of the match, but Erling Haaland's brace proved to be the difference for Manchester City in a 2-1 win over Brentford in Matchweek 4.
Extended HLs: Palace v. Leicester City Matchweek 4
Extended HLs: Palace v. Leicester City Matchweek 4
Relive Crystal Palace's four-goal thriller against Leicester City at Selhurst Park, where Jean-Philippe Mateta's heroics helped the Eagles salvage a point at home in Matchweek 4.
Mateta’s penalty makes it 2-2 v. Leicester City
Mateta's penalty makes it 2-2 v. Leicester City
Jean-Philippe Mateta scores his second goal of the match with a penalty in stoppage time to put Crystal Palace level at 2-2 against Leicester City at Selhurst Park.
Hudson-Odoi blasts Forest in front of Liverpool
Hudson-Odoi blasts Forest in front of Liverpool
Callum Hudson-Odoi slots home Nottingham Forest's go-ahead goal against Liverpool late in the second half at Anfield.
Mateta pulls one back for Palace v. Leicester City
Mateta pulls one back for Palace v. Leicester City
Following a lengthy VAR review, Jean-Philippe Mateta's goal counts as the Eagles reduce their deficit to one goal against Leicester City.
Mavididi doubles Leicester City’s lead over Palace
Mavididi doubles Leicester City's lead over Palace
Stephy Mavididi's volley finds the back of the net to give the Foxes a 2-0 lead against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.