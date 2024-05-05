Watch Now
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Tottenham Matchweek 36
Liverpool got back to playing their game against Tottenham, as Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo put up huge performances in a 4-2 victory at Anfield.
Up Next
Klopp pleased with Liverpool’s offensive growth
Klopp pleased with Liverpool's offensive growth
Jurgen Klopp talks about the progression he saw from Liverpool in defeating Tottenham, including Mohamed Salah, and how he’s handling the final days of his time managing the club.
Moyes: West Ham must take ownership of blowout
Moyes: West Ham must take ownership of blowout
West Ham United manager David Moyes says he feels bad for fans after a 5-0 loss to Chelsea, explaining why his squad struggled at Stamford Bridge.
Postecoglou not wavering from direction with TOT
Postecoglou not wavering from direction with TOT
Ange Postecoglou explains the road blocks Tottenham ran into against Liverpool and expresses that he won’t be changing his style despite the side’s recent struggles.
Son: Tottenham ‘still on the right track’
Son: Tottenham ‘still on the right track’
Heung-Min Son reacts to Tottenham’s latest loss against Liverpool and expresses his frustration at the team’s struggles while also saying the side is headed for improvement.
Elliott, Gakpo get Liverpool back on track
Elliott, Gakpo get Liverpool back on track
Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo explain how Liverpool wanted to rebound from some recent poor play and reflect on their performances against Tottenham.
Liverpool, Tottenham both ‘a bit off the pace’
Liverpool, Tottenham both ‘a bit off the pace’
Liverpool and Tottenham provided an entertaining matchup at Anfield, but both have to make some improvements to get to the very top of the Premier League.
Son scores to keep Tottenham’s hopes alive
Son scores to keep Tottenham's hopes alive
Heung-Min Son won't be counted out yet as he scores to cut Tottenham's deficit against Liverpool to two.
Richarlison gets a goal back for Tottenham
Richarlison gets a goal back for Tottenham
Richarlison manages to salvage a goal for Tottenham, running onto Brennan Johnson's pass and slotting it in against Liverpool.
Elliott goes top bins to add to Liverpool’s lead
Elliott goes top bins to add to Liverpool's lead
Harvey Elliott adds to Liverpool's redemptive day by striking this shot in the top left corner to make Liverpool's lead over Tottenham 4-0.
Elliott’s beautiful cross ends in Gakpo goal
Elliott's beautiful cross ends in Gakpo goal
Harvey Elliott snatches possession and lofts a picture-perfect cross into Cody Gakp for the header and a third Liverpool goal against Tottenham.
Robertson cleans up deflection for 2-0 edge
Robertson cleans up deflection for 2-0 edge
Andy Robertson was on the verge of getting an assist but ends up with a goal after he gets to Mohamed Salah’s saved shot and extends Liverpool’s lead.