Extended HLs: Man United v. Tottenham Matchweek 6
From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, Tottenham had complete control of the match in a dominant 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford in Matchweek 6.
Lowe Down: Is Palmer the best player in the PL?
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's and Stephen Warnock's most pressing questions from Matchweek 6, including her thoughts on Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United, Cole Palmer's place among the best, and more.
PL Update: Tottenham overpower Manchester United
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Stephen Warnock analyze Ipswich Town's entertaining draw against Aston Villa and unpack Manchester United's lackluster performance in a 3-0 loss to Tottenham at Old Trafford.
Can Maresca lead Chelsea to a PL title push?
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Stephen Warnock share their biggest storylines and takeaways from a fascinating Matchweek 6.
Man United ‘lost a little bit of confidence’
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reflects on his side's disappointing 3-0 loss to Tottenham at Old Trafford in Matchweek 6.
Man United’s Fernandes disagrees with red card
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes reacts tot his side's 3-0 loss to Tottenham and explains his side of things after his red card incident in the first hal.
Postecoglou praises Spurs’ ‘outstanding’ effort
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou speaks to the media following his side's impressive 3-0 win over Manchester United in Matchweek 6.
Ten Hag ‘on borrowed time’ after loss to Tottenham
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Stephen Warnock react to Manchester United's subpar performance in a 3-0 loss to Tottenham at Old Trafford.
Solanke notches Tottenham’s third v. Man United
The rout is on as Dominic Solanke is able to tuck away Spurs' third goal of the match against 10-man Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Kulusevski volleys Spurs 2-0 ahead of Man United
Dejan Kulusevski's acrobatic effort is enough to beat Andre Onana and give Tottenham a 2-0 advantage over 10-man Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Fernandes sent off for reckless challenge v. Spurs
Things go from bad to worse for Manchester United as their captain Bruno Fernandes receives a straight red card for his dangerous tackle on James Maddison, reducing the Red Devils to 10 men at Old Trafford.
Van de Ven sets up Johnson to give Spurs lead
The Flying Dutchman does it again as Micky van de Ven shows off his blistering pace and gifts Brennan Johnson a simple tap in to make it 1-0 for Tottenham against Manchester United at Old Trafford.