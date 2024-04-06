Watch Now
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Wolves Matchweek 31
Look back on West Ham's 2-1 comeback win against Wolves, where James Ward-Prowse stole the show in style with an Olimpico late in the second half at the Molineux.
Havertz nets Arsenal’s second against Brighton
The Gunners take a two-goal lead thanks to Kai Havertz's tap in against Brighton at the Amex.
Saka tucks away penalty to go up 1-0 v. Brighton
Bukayo Saka step up the spot and converts the penalty to give Arsenal a 1-0 lead over Brighton at the Amex.
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Bournemouth MWK 31
Relive Luton Town's incredible comeback victory against Bournemouth, where a stoppage-time winner from Carlton Morris gave the Hatters a boost in their fight against relegation.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Fulham Matchweek 31
Bruno Guimaraes' heroics saves the day for Newcastle as they escape Craven Cottage with all three points following a narrow win over Fulham in Matchweek 31.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Burnley Matchweek 31
Everton's fight against relegation took a huge step in the right direction against Burnley, who went down to 10 men in their loss to the Toffees in Matchweek 31.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Brentford MWK 31
Aston Villa jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the Bees fought back in the second half to push Unai Emery's side to the brink of an upset in a six-goal thriller at Villa Park.
Morris tucks away Luton Town’s winner v. Cherries
The Hatters complete their comeback bid thanks to Carlton Morris' 90th-minute winner against Bournemouth at Kenilworth Road.
Guimaraes blasts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Fulham
Newcastle finally take the lead over Fulham thanks to Bruno Guimaraes' rebounded effort to give the Magpies a 1-0 advantage at Craven Cottage.
Ward-Prowse’s Olimpico puts West Ham 2-1 in front
You won't see many match winners better than James Ward-Prowse's 84th-minute Olimpico to give the Hammers a 2-1 lead against Wolves at the Molineux.
Watkins makes it 3-3 for Aston Villa v. Brentford
Ollie Watkins rises up and doubles his tally on the match to bring Aston Villa back level at 3-3 against Brentford at Villa Park.