 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Qualifying
What to watch for in tonight’s NASCAR Cup race at Daytona
US Open Tennis Championship 2023
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play
Pete Alonso
Mets vs. Padres Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 24

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fullei_faesgoal_240824.jpg
Faes heads Leicester City level against Fulham
nbc_pl_goaltot2eve0_240824.jpg
Son pickpockets Pickford to double Spurs’ lead
nbc_pl_fullei_rowegoal_240824.jpg
Smith Rowe gives Fulham lead v. Leicester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Qualifying
What to watch for in tonight’s NASCAR Cup race at Daytona
US Open Tennis Championship 2023
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play
Pete Alonso
Mets vs. Padres Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 24

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fullei_faesgoal_240824.jpg
Faes heads Leicester City level against Fulham
nbc_pl_goaltot2eve0_240824.jpg
Son pickpockets Pickford to double Spurs’ lead
nbc_pl_fullei_rowegoal_240824.jpg
Smith Rowe gives Fulham lead v. Leicester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Neville: Pressure is on ten Hag after loss to BHA

August 24, 2024 09:51 AM
Gary Neville joins the desk to share his thoughts on Manchester United's disappointing loss to Brighton at the Amex in Matchweek 2.
Up Next
nbc_pl_fullei_faesgoal_240824.jpg
3:20
Faes heads Leicester City level against Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goaltot2eve0_240824.jpg
1:18
Son pickpockets Pickford to double Spurs’ lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fullei_rowegoal_240824.jpg
1:10
Smith Rowe gives Fulham lead v. Leicester City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_240824.jpg
1:37
Haaland lifts Man City 3-1 ahead of Ipswich Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goaltot1eve0_240824.jpg
1:30
Bissouma rockets Tottenham ahead of Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_240824.jpg
1:16
De Bruyne powers Man City in front of Ipswich Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_240824.jpg
4:11
Haaland’s penalty puts City level v. Ipswich Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ipsgoal1_240824.jpg
1:34
Szmodics gives Ipswich Town dream start v. City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhamu_240824.jpg
13:09
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Man United Matchweek 2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhamupostgame_240824.jpg
1:58
Brighton capitalize on MU’s ‘shocking’ defending
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_240824.jpg
1:25
Pedro stuns Man United to give Brighton late lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoal1_240824.jpg
1:52
Diallo nets Man United’s equalizer v. Brighton
Now Playing