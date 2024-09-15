 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Final Round
‘Bitter’ Leona Maguire proves point by earning singles point
nbc_pl_powermoment_240915__874969.jpg
Alex Palou effectively clinches third IndyCar title after loose seat belt for Will Power
Amgen Irish Open Golf Championship 2024 - Day Four
Rasmus Hojgaard delivers Rory McIlroy more heartbreak, wins Irish Open

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240915.jpg
Santo’s tactics worked to perfection v. Liverpool
nbc_golf_gc_thompsonzhang_240915.jpg
What Solheim Cup win means for Thompson, Zhang
nbc_pl_2robearle_240915.jpg
Gabriel was ‘colossus’ for Arsenal v. Tottenham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Final Round
‘Bitter’ Leona Maguire proves point by earning singles point
nbc_pl_powermoment_240915__874969.jpg
Alex Palou effectively clinches third IndyCar title after loose seat belt for Will Power
Amgen Irish Open Golf Championship 2024 - Day Four
Rasmus Hojgaard delivers Rory McIlroy more heartbreak, wins Irish Open

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240915.jpg
Santo’s tactics worked to perfection v. Liverpool
nbc_golf_gc_thompsonzhang_240915.jpg
What Solheim Cup win means for Thompson, Zhang
nbc_pl_2robearle_240915.jpg
Gabriel was ‘colossus’ for Arsenal v. Tottenham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

How Arsenal set up Gabriel's winner v. Tottenham

September 15, 2024 03:22 PM
Tim Howard hits the tactics board to take a closer look at Arsenal's game-winning set piece against Tottenham in the 196th edition of the North London Derby.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240915.jpg
1:44
Santo’s tactics worked to perfection v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robearle_240915.jpg
1:22
Gabriel was ‘colossus’ for Arsenal v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedownv2_240915.jpg
4:16
Lowe Down: Is the Liverpool-Slot honeymoon over?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_angeintvreaction_240915.jpg
6:03
Postecoglou: ‘I always win things’ in second year
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw4allgoals_240915.jpg
11:22
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 4
Now Playing
nbc_pl_barnesscharintv_240915.jpg
3:08
Barnes, Schar believe Newcastle can still improve
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolnewpostgame_240915.jpg
4:20
Can Newcastle keep pace with Man City, Arsenal?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolnew_240915.jpg
10:59
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Newcastle Matchweek 4
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newgoal2_240915.jpg
1:34
Barnes’ screamer puts Newcastle 2-1 in front
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newgoal1_240915.jpg
1:11
Schar rockets Newcastle level against Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_240915.jpg
1:45
Lemina buries Wolves’ opener against Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240915.jpg
1:40
Arteta credits Arsenal’s ‘resilience’ v. Spurs
Now Playing