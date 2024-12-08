Watch Now
Sancho pulls one back for Chelsea v. Spurs
Chelsea get on the board at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Jadon Sancho rockets his effort from the edge of the box into the bottom corner of the Spurs goal.
Kulusevski slots home Spurs’ second v. Chelsea
Another slip by Marc Cucurella opens the door for Dejan Kulusevski to blasts Spurs 2-0 in front of Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Solanke blasts Tottenham Hotspur ahead of Chelsea
A slip by Marc Cucurella allows Brennan Johnson the time and space to pick out Dominic Solanke, who drills his effort past Robert Sanchez to give Spurs an early lead against Cheslea.
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Brighton MWK 15
Relive Leicester City's thrilling comeback from two goals down late in the second half to salvage a point against Brighton at the King Power Stadium in Matchweek 15.
Arsenal lack ruthlessness in draw with Fulham
Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, and Tim Howard share their thoughts on Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 15.
Ouattara’s 94th-minute goal gives Cherries lead
Dango Ouattara is Bournemouth's hero at Portman Road as he scores in the 94th minute to secure all three points for his side against Ipswich Town.
Saliba puts Arsenal level against Fulham
The Gunners work their set piece magic again as William Saliba nets their equalizer against Fulham in the second half at Craven Cottage.
De Cordova-Reid rescues point for Leicester City
Jamie Vardy finds Bobby De Cordova-Reid open in front of goal for a tap in to send the King Power Stadium into a frenzy as Leicester City claw back from 2-0 down to make it 2-2 against Brighton.
Unal equalizes for Bournemouth v. Ipswich Town
Bournemouth are level thanks to Enes Unal's simple finish from close range late in the second half against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.
Vardy gives Leicester City hope against Brighton
Leicester City have a lifeline thanks to Jamie Vardy's tidy finish late in the second half against Brighton to reduce the Foxes' deficit to one goal.
Minteh strikes Brighton 2-0 up over Leicester City
Brighton double their advantage thanks to Yankuba Minteh's fancy footwork and splended finish against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
Lamptey’s screamer gives Brighton lead
A fabulous curling effort from Tariq Lamptey is enough to put the Seagulls up 1-0 over the Foxes in the first half at the King Power Stadium.