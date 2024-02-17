Watch Now
Gomes drills Wolves to 2-1 lead over Tottenham
Pedro Neto goes on a blistering run and finds a trailing Joao Gomes to give Wolves a 2-1 lead over Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 25
Ollie Watkins' brace led the way for Aston Villa en route to a 2-1 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 25.
Hudson-Odoi secures Forest’s win v. West Ham
Callum Hudson-Odoi scores in injury time to give Nottingham Forest a two-goal cushion and secures three points for his side against 10-men West Ham at the City Ground.
Ritchie equalizes for Newcastle v. Bournemouth
Matt Ritchie taps in Newcastle's equalizer in injury time against Bournemouth at St. James' Park.
Phillips sent off against Nottingham Forest
West Ham go down to 10 men following Kalvin Phillips' red card for a dangerous tackle on Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White.
Havertz makes it 5-0 for Arsenal against Burnley
Kai Havertz dribbles through Burnley's defense before slotting home Arsenal's fifth goal at Turf Moor.
Semenyo stuns Newcastle to give Bournemouth lead
Antoine Semenyo buries his effort into the bottom corner of the Newcastle goal to give Bournemouth a 2-1 lead over the Magpies at St. James' Park.
Muniz reduces Fulham’s deficit to Aston Villa
Rodrigo Muniz gives Fulham a lifeline against Aston Villa in the second half at Craven Cottage.
Gordon’s penalty puts Newcastle level v. Cherries
Anthony Gordon converts from the penalty spot following a lengthy VAR review to put Newcastle back on level terms against Bournemouth at St. James' Park.
Trossard puts Arsenal 4-0 in front of Burnley
The rout is on as Leandro Trossard finds the back of the net to give Arsenal a 4-0 lead against Burnley at Turf Moor.
Watkins’ brace gives Villa 2-0 lead v. Fulham
Ollie Watkins' first-time strike puts Aston Villa 2-0 in front of Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Solanke capitalizes on error to put Cherries level
Dominic Solanke's press pays off as he forces the Newcastle error and tucks away Bournemouth's equalizer in the second half at St. James' Park.