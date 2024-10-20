Watch Now
Stones' 95th-minute goal wins it for Man City
John Stones rises up and heads in Manchester City's go-ahead goal to secure all three points against Wolves.
Salah’s penalty puts Liverpool in front of Chelsea
Levi Colwill brings down Curtis Jones inside the box, allowing Mohamed Salah to step up to the spot and slot home Liverpool's opener against Chelsea at Anfield.
Guardiola pleased with Man City’s grit v. Wolves
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media following his side's 2-1 come-from-behind victory against Wolves at the Molineux.
Stones praises Wolves’ performance v. Man City
John Stones reacts to his match-winning goal for Manchester City in the 95th-minute against Wolves in Matchweek 8.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Man City Matchweek 8
Relive Manchester City's dramatic late comeback against Wolves, where John Stones was the hero once again for the defending champions as Pep Guardiola's side picks up all three points at the Molineux.
Stones saves the day for Man City against Wolves
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester City's dramatic comeback win against Wolves at the Molineux.
Gvardiol’s golazo brings Man City level v. Wolves
Josko Gvardiol's wonder strike from outside the box beats Jose Sa and brings Manchester City back to level terms against Wolves at the Molineux.
Beshay family balances Liverpool, Man City fandom
This week's Barclays Supporter Spotlight features the Beshay Family, who manages to strike a balance between the Liverpool and Manchester City fans in the family.
Does Palmer have Ballon d’Or potential at Chelsea?
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe discuss Cole Palmer's rapid rise at Chelsea and try to gauge the ceiling on his potential.
Arsenal had ‘a really bad day’ against Bournemouth
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to preview Liverpool's Matchweek 8 showdown against Chelsea, and shares his thoughts on Arsenal's shock loss to Bournemouth.
Strand Larsen tucks away Wolves’ opener v. City
A picture-perfect cross from Nelson Semedo finds Jorgen Strand Larsen inside the box to give Wolves an early 1-0 lead against Manchester City at the Molineux.
Will Guardiola leave Man City at end of season?
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe discuss Pep Guardiola's future at Manchester City as his contract is still set to expire at the end of the season.