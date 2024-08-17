Watch Now
Mitoma fires Brighton 1-0 in front of Everton
Brighton work their counter attack to perfection as Kaoru Mitoma taps in the Seagulls' go-ahead goal against Everton at Goodison Park.
Schar sent off for violent conduct v. Southampton
Newcastle go down to 10 men after Fabian Schar receives a straight red card following an altercation with Southampton's Ben Brereton Diaz.
Wood blasts Forest in front of Bournemouth
Chris Wood finds himself in the right place at the right time for a simple finish to give Nottingham Forest an early lead over Bournemouth at the City Ground.
Havertz heads Arsenal in front of Wolves
A beautiful cross by Bukayo Saka finds Kai Havertz in the box, who forces his header into the back of the net to give Arsenal an early 1-0 lead against Wolves at the Emirates.
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Liverpool MWK 1
The Arne Slot era is off to a winning start thanks to second half goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah to secure three points for Liverpool against Ipswich Town in Matchweek 1.
‘Excellent’ Liverpool down Ipswich Town in 2-0 win
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps react to Liverpool's comfortable win over Ipswich Town at Portman Road Stadium to start the Arne Slot era off on the right foot.
Salah makes it 2-0 for Liverpool v. Ipswich Town
Mohamed Salah marks his 350th appearance for Liverpool with a goal to double up his side's advantage against Ipswich Town at Portman Road Stadium.
Jota slots home Liverpool’s opener v. Ipswich Town
Mohamed Salah finds Diogo Jota inside the box, who tucks away Liverpool's first goal of the match against Ipswich Town at Portman Road Stadium.
PL Update: Zirkzee rescues Man United v. Fulham
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps analyze Manchester United's 1-0 victory over Fulham, get postgame reaction from Erik ten Hag, Lisandro Martinez, and more from Old Trafford.
PL title, relegation predictions for 2024 season
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps make their annual Premier League predictions ahead of this weekend's Matchweek 1 slate, including their picks for the title and relegation.
Zirkzee: Life at Man United has ‘been a dream’
Joshua Zirkzee speaks to the media following his game-winning goal for Manchester United, on his Premier League debut, against Fulham at Old Trafford.
Ten Hag, Martinez reflect on win over Fulham
Erik ten Hag and Lisandro Martinez join the NBC Sports desk to share their takeaways from Manchester United's 1-0 win against Fulham.