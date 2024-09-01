Watch Now
Diaz's double gives Liverpool 2-0 lead v. Man Utd
Luis Diaz completes his brace as Liverpool take a commanding 2-0 lead against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Diaz heads Liverpool in front of Manchester United
A poor giveaway from Casemiro opens the door for a Liverpool counter attack, which results in Luis Diaz heading in the Reds' go-ahead goal at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Crystal Palace MWK 3
Chelsea had multiple opportunities to put the match to bed, but Crystal Palace refused to give in and managed to salvage a point away from home at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 3.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Tottenham Matchweek 3
Relive Newcastle's thriller against Tottenham, where Alexander Isak's heroics late in the second half helped guide the Magpies to all three points at St. James' Park.
Isak gives Newcastle 2-1 lead against Tottenham
Jacob Murphy finds a wide open Alexander Isak for a tap in to give Newcastle a 2-1 lead against Tottenham at St. James' Park.
Burn’s own goal puts Tottenham back on level terms
Dan Burn did his best to make a clearance off the line, but ended up firing the ball into the back of his own net to put Spurs level against Newcastle at St. James' Park.
Eze’s curler puts Crystal Palace level v. Chelsea
Eberechi Eze finds some space outside the box and curls in a beautiful effort into the corner of the Chelsea goal to make it 1-1 in the second half at Stamford Bridge.
Barnes blasts Newcastle in front of Tottenham
Newcastle strike first thanks to Harvey Barnes' powerful finish to give the Magpies an early 1-0 lead over Tottenham at St. James' Park.
Jackson tucks away Chelsea’s opener v. Palace
Chelsea work their counter attack to perfection as a darting Noni Madueke finds Cole Palmer, who then finds Nicolas Jackson open in front of goal for a simple finish to give his side the lead at Stamford Bridge.
Does Howe have a future at Newcastle United?
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to detail the latest news surrounding Newcastle's lack of activity in the summer transfer window, growing tension between the club and fanbase, and Eddie Howe's future at the club.
Ornstein details Sterling’s, Sancho’s loan moves
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to explain how Chelsea were able to offload Raheem Sterling in a loan move with Arsenal while bringing in Jaden Sancho on loan, with an obligation to buy, from Manchester United.
Neville explains how Ugarte helps Man United
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe live from Old Trafford to discuss Manchester United's latest transfer window signings, the pressure Erik ten Hag is feeling, and how the club can get the most out of Marcus Rashford.