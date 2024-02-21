 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_xx_agtolympians.jpg
Olympians appear on America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League
nbc_smx_canforknerstayconsistent_240220.jpg
2024 Supercross Round 7, Arlington by the numbers: Cooper Webb looks to extend podium streak
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Eric Hosmer
Eric Hosmer retires from baseball following a 13-year career and a World Series title

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalliv4lut1_240221.jpg
Elliott makes it 4-1 for Liverpool v. Luton Town
nbc_rbs_dunkcontest_240221.jpg
Should posters become a part of Slam Dunk Contest?
nbc_pl_goalliv2lut1_240221.jpg
Gakpo puts Liverpool 2-1 in front of Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Diaz drills Liverpool 3-1 in front of Luton Town

February 21, 2024 04:00 PM
Luis Diaz's strike gives Liverpool a two-goal cushion against Luton Town in the second half at Anfield.
nbc_pl_goalliv4lut1_240221.jpg
1:29
Elliott makes it 4-1 for Liverpool v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_goalliv2lut1_240221.jpg
1:13
Gakpo puts Liverpool 2-1 in front of Luton Town
nbc_pl_goalliv1lut1_240221.jpg
0:59
Van Dijk equalizes for Liverpool v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_goallut1liv0_240221.jpg
1:16
Ogbene heads Luton Town in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_genxg_parta_240220.jpg
29:20
Chelsea showed ‘tactical edge’ v. Manchester City
nbc_pl_genxg_partb_240220.jpg
16:34
Is Nunez just as productive as Haaland?
nbc_pl_kelleherintv_240220.jpg
7:44
Kelleher: Klopp has ‘given me belief’ at Liverpool
nbc_pl_kellywrighty_partc_240220.jpg
12:14
Will Luton Town, Everton survive relegation?
nbc_pl_kellywrighty_partb_240220.jpg
13:10
Manchester United ‘were wasteful’ v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_pepintv_2402210.jpg
2:39
Guardiola: Toney is a ‘master player’
nbc_pl_genxg_partc_240220.jpg
6:09
Analyzing Wolves’ success under O’Neil
nbc_pl_plupdate_240220.jpg
3:40
PL Update: Manchester City edge past Brentford
