Watch Now
Man United fans should be 'very disappointed'
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Bournemouth's 2-2 draw against Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium in Matchweek 33.
Up Next
PL Update: Man City rout Luton Town
PL Update: Man City rout Luton Town
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap a busy Saturday of action, including Newcastle's stunner against Spurs, Man City's drubbing of Luton Town, and Man United's lackluster draw against Bournemouth.
Man City lead title race over Liverpool, Arsenal
Man City lead title race over Liverpool, Arsenal
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze the current state of the title race following Manchester City's rout of Luton Town in Matchweek 33.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Man United MWK 33
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Man United MWK 33
Relive a feisty four-goal affair at the Vitality Stadium, where Manchester United's second half comeback was enough to salvage a point against Bournemouth in Matchweek 33.
Fernandes makes it 2-2 for Man United v. Cherries
Fernandes makes it 2-2 for Man United v. Cherries
A handball results in a penalty, allowing Bruno Fernandes to double his tally on the match and make it 2-2 from the spot for Manchester United against Bournemouth at the Vitality.
Kluivert blasts Bournemouth in front of Man United
Kluivert blasts Bournemouth in front of Man United
The Cherries get back in front thanks to Justin Kluivert's powerful shot from inside the box to give Bournemouth a 2-1 lead over Manchester United at the Vitality.
Fernandes equalizes for Man United v. Bournemouth
Fernandes equalizes for Man United v. Bournemouth
Bruno Fernandes gives Manchester United a lifeline in an otherwise dominant first half from the Cherries to make it 1-1 at the Vitality.
Solanke powers Bournemouth in front of Man United
Solanke powers Bournemouth in front of Man United
Dominic Solanke outmuscles the Manchester United defense and buries his shot past Andre Onana to give the Cherries a 1-0 lead at the Vitality.
Extended HLs: Manchester City v. Luton Town MWK 33
Extended HLs: Manchester City v. Luton Town MWK 33
Relive Manchester City's 5-1 rout of Luton Town, where goals from Erling Haaland, Mateo Kovacic, and Jeremy Doku helped guide the defending champions to victory at the Etihad.
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Brighton Matchweek 33
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Brighton Matchweek 33
Burnley struck first in the second half and looked like securing a huge victory in their fight against relegation, but an abysmal error allowed Brighton back into the match as both sides settled for a draw at Turf Moor.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Sheffield United MWK 33
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Sheffield United MWK 33
Look back on Brentford's comfortable 2-0 win over Sheffield United, where the Bees go seven points clear of the relegation zone in Matchweek 33.
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Wolves MWK 33
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Wolves MWK 33
Relive Nottingham Forest's four-goal thriller against Wolves, where both sides share the spoils in an end-to-end draw at the City Ground.