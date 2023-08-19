Watch Now
Nunes sent off after second yellow v. Brighton
Things go from bad to worse for Wolves as Matheus Nunes receives a red card late against Brighton for his second yellow card of the match.
Up Next
Alvarez’s strike gives City 1-0 lead v. Newcastle
Alvarez's strike gives City 1-0 lead v. Newcastle
Manchester City finds their way through Newcastle United's defense, thanks to a powerful effort from Julian Alvarez, to go up 1-0 at the Etihad.
Postecoglou: Spurs showed ‘bravery’ v. Man Utd
Postecoglou: Spurs showed 'bravery' v. Man Utd
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou praises his players for their "resilience" against Manchester United in a 2-0 win at home.
March praises Mitoma’s performance against Wolves
March praises Mitoma's performance against Wolves
Brighton's Solly March recaps Brighton's win over Wolves and explains what makes teammate Kaoru Mitoma such a joy to watch and play with.
Mustoe: Man Utd lacked ‘desire’ against Tottenham
Mustoe: Man Utd lacked 'desire' against Tottenham
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Tottenham's 2-0 win over Manchester United and explain why Erik ten Hag should be concerned about that type of performance.
Highlights: Tottenham 2, Manchester United 0
Highlights: Tottenham 2, Manchester United 0
An own goal from Lisandro Martinez helped seal Manchester United's fate against Tottenham, losing 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Klopp: Liverpool had ‘wake up call’ v. Bournemouth
Klopp: Liverpool had 'wake up call' v. Bournemouth
Jurgen Klopp shares his biggest takeaways from Liverpool's 3-1 victory against Bournemouth at Anfield.
Martinez scores own goal against Tottenham
Martinez scores own goal against Tottenham
Ben Davies' shot gets deflected into Manchester United's goal by Lisandro Martinez as Tottenham takes a commanding 2-0 lead at home.
Wissa analyzes Brentford’s win against Fulham
Wissa analyzes Brentford's win against Fulham
Yoane Wissa reflects on his goal and Brentford's 3-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Frank reflects on Brentford’s 3-0 win over Fulham
Frank reflects on Brentford's 3-0 win over Fulham
Brentford manager Thomas Frank looks back on his side's 3-0 victory against Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Sarr puts Tottenham in front of Manchester United
Sarr puts Tottenham in front of Manchester United
Pape Matar Sarr opens the scoring for Tottenham in the second half to go up 1-0 over Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Reed: Fulham has to ‘regroup’ after Brentford loss
Reed: Fulham has to 'regroup' after Brentford loss
Harrison Reed speaks to the media following Fulham's 3-0 loss to Brentford at Craven Cottage.