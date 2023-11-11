Watch Now
PL fans surprise Lowe with birthday messages
Premier League fans from across the United States surprise Rebecca Lowe on set with birthday messages.
O’Neil: Win v. Spurs ‘most proud I’ve been’
Wolves manager Gary O'Neil reflects on his side's stunning comeback victory against Tottenham at the Molineux in Matchweek 12.
Dyche assesses Everton’s performance v. Palace
Everton manager Sean Dyche looks back on the Toffees' 3-2 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 12.
Arteta: Arsenal ‘are a real threat’
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shares his main takeaways from Arsenal's impressive 3-1 win over Burnley in Matchweek 12.
Solanke believes Cherries can turn season around
Dominic Solanke speaks to the media following his two-goal performance in Bournemouth's upset win over Newcastle United in Matchweek 12.
Earle: Newcastle ‘didn’t show up’ v. Bournemouth
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Stephen Warnock react to Bournemouth's stunning upset over Newcastle United at Vitality Stadium in Matchweek 12.
PL Update: Cherries stifle Magpies
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Stephen Warnock look back on an upset-riddle Saturday in the Premier League, where the likes of Newcastle, Tottenham, and Crystal Palace fell at the hands of bottom of the table clubs.
Is Man City on upset alert against Chelsea?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Stephen Warnock preview Sunday's marquee fixture between Chelsea and Manchester City, and discuss if Chelsea stand a chance against the reigning champs.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Newcastle MWK 12
Bournemouth pick up their second win of the Premier League season thanks to Dominic Solanke's double in the Cherries' 2-0 win over Newcastle United at Vitality Stadium.
Solanke doubles Bournemouth’s lead over Newcastle
Dominic Solanke scores his second goal of the second half as the Cherries take a commanding 2-0 lead over Newcastle at the Vitality.
Solanke stuns Newcastle as Cherries take 1-0 lead
Dominic Solanke ends the stalemate as Bournemouth takes a surprise 1-0 lead over Newcastle thanks to a clinical near-post finish from the Cherries' 26-year-old striker.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Burnley Matchweek 12
Arsenal finish with 10 men but pick up three points following a 3-1 victory over Burnley at the Emirates in Matchweek 12.