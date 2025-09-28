 Skip navigation
Top News

Texas Rangers v. Cleveland Guardians
2025 MLB Playoffs: Who has clinched, full postseason schedule, how to watch, format, bracket, rules
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 27 Alabama at Georgia
Inside the AP Poll: Reconsidering a resurgent Alabama after its win over Georgia
Syndication: Arizona Republic
With WNBA officiating under scrutiny, what does it take to become referee in league?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_camyoungwinningputt_250928.jpg
Young leaves no doubt, seals Ryder Cup singles win
jt_copy.jpg
Thomas remaining steady under pressure on Day 3
nbc_sbk_njrace2_250928.jpg
Highlights: MotoAmerica Superbikes at NJMP, Race 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

PL Update: Arsenal fight back against Newcastle

September 28, 2025 02:57 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Aston Villa's come-from-behind win against Fulham and Arsenal's late comeback at St. James' Park.

nbc_pl_lowedown_250928.jpg
05:27
Lowe Down: Crystal Palace need to extend Glasner
nbc_pl_howeintv_250928.jpg
01:31
Howe: Newcastle gave it everything against Arsenal
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250928.jpg
02:20
Arteta praises Arsenal’s ‘tremendous’ substitutes
nbc_pl_newars_250928.jpg
14:32
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Arsenal Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_sakamerinointv_250928.jpg
02:58
Saka, Merino discuss Arsenal’s ‘unbelievable’ win
nbc_pl_newarspostgame_250928.jpg
05:12
Reactions from Arsenal’s comeback win v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_250928.jpg
01:39
Gabriel’s 96th-minute header gives Arsenal lead
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250928.jpg
59
Merino’s header puts Arsenal level with Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250928.jpg
01:41
Woltemade heads in Newcastle’s opener v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_avlful_250928.jpg
12:42
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Fulham Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_avlfulpostgame_250928.jpg
01:52
Villa complete comeback v. Fulham for first win
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_250928.jpg
01:37
Buendia puts Aston Villa 3-1 up over Fulham
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_250928.jpg
01:36
McGinn drills Aston Villa 2-1 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_250928.jpg
01:28
Watkins lobs Leno to bring Villa level with Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250928.jpg
01:58
Jimenez heads Fulham 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_garysegment_250928.jpg
06:41
Neville: Man United’s results are ‘unacceptable’
nbc_pl_avlfuldiscussion_250928.jpg
03:13
Aston Villa lack ‘fire and intensity’ under Emery
nbc_pl_plupdatev2_250927.jpeg
15:33
PL Update: Crystal Palace upset Liverpool
nbc_pl_totwolhl_250927.jpg
07:57
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Wolves Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_pereiraintv_250927.jpg
01:25
Pereira: Wolves deserved to win against Spurs
nbc_pl_slotintv_250927.jpg
53
Slot shares his concerns defending set pieces
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_250927.jpg
01:06
Glasner preaches consistency for Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_palhinhaintv_250927.jpg
01:04
Palhinha not satisfied with Spurs’ draw v. Wolves
nbc_pl_totgoal1_250927.jpg
01:16
Palhinha blasts Spurs level in 94th minute
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_250927.jpg
57
Bueno taps Wolves ahead of Tottenham Hotspur
nbc_pl_angeintv_250927.jpg
02:25
Postecoglou: Forest ‘were pretty wasteful’
nbc_pl_nfsun_250927.jpg
10:53
Extended HLs: Forest v. Sunderland Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_xhakarobinintv_250927.jpg
03:04
Xhaka, Roefs reflect on nail-biting win v. Forest
nbc_pl_nfsunpostgame_250927.jpg
02:04
Sunderland add pressure on Ange in win over Forest
nbc_pl_chebhahl_250927.jpg
11:56
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Brighton Matchweek 6

nbc_golf_camyoungwinningputt_250928.jpg
01:46
Young leaves no doubt, seals Ryder Cup singles win
jt_copy.jpg
03:32
Thomas remaining steady under pressure on Day 3
nbc_sbk_njrace2_250928.jpg
10:35
Highlights: MotoAmerica Superbikes at NJMP, Race 2
nbc_golf_roryfaninteraction_250928.jpg
01:02
Fans use squeaky rubber ducks to distract Rory
nbc_golf_threemobile_250928.jpg
49
Most electric walkouts from Day 3 of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jtholeout_250928.jpg
01:29
Thomas lands an Eagle as Ryder Cup crowd erupts
nbc_ffhh_dk_parlay_250928.jpg
05:17
NFL Week 4 Fantasy Last Call: Who will have more?
nbc_ffhh_pickupline_250928.jpg
03:46
Rather take Golden or Young prop bet in Week 4?
bears_williams.jpg
09:06
Williams, Lawrence among best prop bets for QBs
Illinois_USC_raw.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Illinois takes down USC in thriller
MPXOSUWASH.jpg
03:28
Highlights: Ohio State wears out Washington in win
nbc_cfb_penn_comp_250927.jpg
04:09
Highlights: Allar throws two touchdowns vs. Oregon
nbc_cfb_org_comp_250927.jpg
05:38
Highlights: Moore comes up clutch vs. Penn State
OregonVsPSUMPX_copy.jpg
12:32
Highlights: Oregon outlasts Penn State in overtime
nbc_cfb_dan_lanning_intv_250927.jpg
01:04
Lanning on ‘unbelievable’ win against Penn State
oregonintthumbnail.jpg
24
Thieneman’s interception seals it for Oregon
nbc_cfb_org_OT_td2_250927.jpg
47
Moore hits Bryant Jr. for go-ahead touchdown
nbc_cfb_org_OT_td_1_250927.jpg
01:23
Moore shovels it to Johnson for overtime touchdown
nbc_cfb_penn_ot_td3_250927.jpg
55
Allen scores OT touchdown vs. Oregon
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250927.jpg
01:51
Chambliss, Elliott headline best Week 5 outings
nbc_rtf_gamerecap4_250927.jpg
06:17
Ohio State and Indiana win ugly in Week 5
nbc_cfb_penn_td_2_250927.jpg
01:47
Ross ties it up for Penn State against Oregon
nbc_rtf_gamerecap3_250927.jpg
03:42
Georgia Tech and Tennessee survive in Week 5
nbc_rtf_gamerecap2_250927.jpg
03:08
UVA upsets FSU, Illinois outlasts USC
nbc_cfb_penn_td1_250927.jpg
55
Allar finds Ross for 35-yard touchdown vs. Oregon
nbc_rtf_gamerecap1_250927.jpg
06:17
How hot is Pittman’s seat after ND blowout?
nbc_cfb_org_td2_250927.jpg
01:31
Davison finds end zone to extend Oregon’s lead
nbc_golf_penske_250927.jpg
01:30
Fleetwood ‘unstoppable’ as top Ryder Cup mover
nbc_cfb_org_td1_250927.jpg
56
Hill Jr. scores Oregon’s first TD vs. Penn State
nbc_cfb_org_fumble_250927.jpg
01:20
Oregon’s fumble vs. Penn State gets overturned