Watch Now
PL Update: Kovacic rescues Man City v. Fulham
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Gary Neville analyze an action-packed Saturday in Matchweek 7, where Liverpool outlasted Crystal Palace, Man City survived a scare against Fulham, and more.
Up Next
Neville: ‘The pressure is enormous’ on ten Hag
Neville: 'The pressure is enormous' on ten Hag
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Gary Neville preview Manchester United's Matchweek 7 showdown against Aston Villa, where Erik ten Hag's future could be in jeopardy.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Newcastle Matchweek 7
Extended HLs: Everton v. Newcastle Matchweek 7
Anthony Gordon had the perfect opportunity to get the better of his old club, but Jordan Pickford's penalty kick heroics were the story of the match as Newcastle and Everton settle for a draw at Goodison Park.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Wolves Matchweek 7
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Wolves Matchweek 7
Relive the dramatic eight-goal blockbuster between Brentford and Wolves, where both sides struggled defensively but found the composure in front of goal at the Gtech in Matchweek 7.
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Bournemouth MWK 7
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Bournemouth MWK 7
Facundo Buonanotte's belter in the first half proved to be the difference for the Foxes against the Cherries, as Leicester City pick up all three points over Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium in Matchweek 7.
Extended HLs: Manchester City 3, Fulham 2
Extended HLs: Manchester City 3, Fulham 2
Relive Manchester City's five-goal thriller against Fulham, where the Cottagers threatened to take points off the reigning champions before a second-half surge from Pep Guardiola's side secured the win at the Etihad.
Arsenal, Man City survive early scares in MWK 7
Arsenal, Man City survive early scares in MWK 7
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Gary Neville react to a thrilling early slate of Premier League action on Saturday, including Arsenal's and Manchester City's comeback victories at home.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 7
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 7
Ipswich Town showed they were up for the challenge in the first half, but West Ham proved too much to handle as the Hammers secured all three points in a 4-1 win at London Stadium.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Southampton Matchweek 7
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Southampton Matchweek 7
Southampton gave Arsenal a scare early in the second half, but the Gunners rallied and showed their true grit en route to a 3-1 victory at the Emirates.
Ait-Nouri pulls one back for Wolves v. Brentford
Ait-Nouri pulls one back for Wolves v. Brentford
Rayan Ait-Nouri scores a consolation goal for Wolves as Gary O'Neil's side trails Brentford 5-3 late in the second half at the Gtech.
Carvalho makes it 5-2 for Brentford against Wolves
Carvalho makes it 5-2 for Brentford against Wolves
Fabio Carvalho notches the Bees' fifth goal against Wolves late in the second half at the Gtech.
Saka strikes Arsenal 3-1 ahead of Southampton
Saka strikes Arsenal 3-1 ahead of Southampton
Bukayo Saka gives the Gunners the cushion they've been looking for as the English star blasts Arsenal 3-1 in front of the Saints late in the second half at the Emirates.