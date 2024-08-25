Watch Now
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 2
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 2 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Slot grades Liverpool’s performance v. Brentford
Liverpool manager Arne Slot shares his thoughts on his side's 2-0 victory against Brentford at Anfield in Matchweek 2.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Brentford Matchweek 2
Arne Slot's first home match at Anfield was a success as Liverpool controlled the proceedings against Brentford en route to a 2-0 victory in Matchweek 2.
Van Dijk: Liverpool have ‘good things to build on’
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk joins the studio to share his takeaways from Liverpool's comfortable 2-0 victory against Brentford at Anfield.
‘Slightly different Liverpool’ showing good signs
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's performance in a 2-0 win against Brentford at Anfield.
Maresca reacts to Chelsea’s 6-2 win against Wolves
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca speaks to the media following his side's impressive 6-2 win against Wolves in Matchweek 2.
Madueke on Palmer: ‘He’s cold, and I’m fire’
Noni Madueke shares his thoughts on his hat-trick performance against Wolves in Chelsea's 6-2 in at the Molineux in Matchweek 2.
Salah slots home Liverpool’s second v. Brentford
Mohamed Salah scores his second goal of the season with a tidy finish to double Liverpool's lead against Brentford at Anfield.
Diaz powers Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Brentford
Anfield erupts as Liverpool execute their counter attack to perfection thanks to Luis Diaz's sublime finish early in the first half at Anfield.
Madueke’s hat-trick for Chelsea against Wolves
Relive Noni Madueke's hat-trick for Chelsea against Wolves in a 6-2 rout at the Molineux in Matchweek 2.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Chelsea Matchweek 2
Relive Chelsea's eight-goal thriller against Wolves, where Noni Madueke's hat-trick stole the show for the Blues in an unforgettable visit to the Molineux.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Newcastle MWK 2
Look back on the best moments from Newcastle's visit to the Vitality Stadium, where Bournemouth struck first but Anthony Gordon's equalizer in the second half helped earn the Magpies a point in Matchweek 2.