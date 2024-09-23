Watch Now
PL Mornings Live Fan Fest in Chicago: Day 2 recap
Relive the best moments from an unforgettable Day 2 at the Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest in Chicago.
PL Mornings Live Fan Fest in Chicago: Day 1 recap
PL Mornings Live Fan Fest in Chicago: Day 1 recap
Relive the best moments from an unforgettable Day 1 at the Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest in Chicago.
Akanji: Arsenal looking for ‘drama’
Akanji: Arsenal looking for 'drama'
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji following his side's nail-biting finish against Arsenal at the Etihad.
Man City, Arsenal’s draw; Chicago Fan Fest recap
Man City, Arsenal's draw; Chicago Fan Fest recap
The Robbies recap their fantastic weekend on location in Chicago for Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest along with all the action from Matchweek 5.
Guardiola describes emotional draw v. Arsenal
Guardiola describes emotional draw v. Arsenal
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shares his thoughts on his side's dramatic 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Etihad in Matchweek 5.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 5
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 5
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 5 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Arteta critical of decisions made in draw v. City
Arteta critical of decisions made in draw v. City
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media following his side's hard-fought 2-2 draw against Manchester City after going down to 10-men at the Etihad.
Arsenal ‘earned respect’ from Man City
Arsenal 'earned respect' from Man City
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps react to Manchester City's dramatic draw against 10-man Arsenal at the Etihad to wrap up Matchweek 5.
Extended HLs: Manchester City v. Arsenal MWK 5
Extended HLs: Manchester City v. Arsenal MWK 5
The Matchweek 5 blockbuster between Manchester City and Arsenal lived up to the hype as John Stones' heroics were enough to salvage a point for Manchester City against a 10-man Gunners side at the Etihad.
Stones scores 98th-minute equalizer for Man City
Stones scores 98th-minute equalizer for Man City
Manchester City finally get their equalizer as John Stones wins the battle for the loose ball inside the box to get Manchester City level at 2-2 against Arsenal at the Etihad.
Trossard sent off for second yellow v. Man City
Trossard sent off for second yellow v. Man City
Just moments after taking a 2-1 lead, Arsenal go down to 10 men against Manchester City after Leandro Trossard picks up his second yellow card of the first half right on the stroke of halftime.
Gabriel’s header lifts Arsenal ahead of Man City
Gabriel's header lifts Arsenal ahead of Man City
For the second week in a row, Gabriel Magalhaes scores on a corner kick thanks to another perfectly-executed set piece from the Gunners to give his side a 2-1 lead over Arsenal at the Etihad.