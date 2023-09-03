Watch Now
Rashford opens the scoring for Man Utd v. Arsenal
Kai Havertz's giveaway leads to Manchester United's counter attack where Marcus Rashford doesn't waste his opportunity in front of goal to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead at the Emirates.
Klopp: Villa win ‘an important sign’ for Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises his players for their performance against Aston Villa and shares his takeaways from his side's 3-0 win at Anfield.
Hodgson: Palace ‘nowhere near’ where we want to be
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson shares the pros and cons of his team's 3-2 win over Wolves at Selhurst Park.
O’Neill shares frustrations after loss to Palace
Wolves manager Gary O'Neill speaks to the media following his side's 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 3, Wolves 2
Odsonne Edouard's double was enough to secure three points for Crystal Palace in a five-goal thriller against Wolves at Selhurst Park.
Odegaard responds for Arsenal v. Man United
Just moments after Marcus Rashford's opening goal for Manchester United, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard equalizes for the Gunners in the first half at the Emirates.
Cunha pulls one back for Wolves v. Crystal Palace
Matheus Cunha's towering header helps reduce Wolves' deficit to Crystal Palace in the dying stages of their fixture at Selhurst Park.
Edouard doubles his tally as Palace leads Wolves
Odsonne Edouard's second goal of the match gives Crystal Palace a two-goal cushion over Wolves at Selhurst Park.
Extended Highlights: Liverpool 3, Aston Villa 0
Goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah helped guide Liverpool to a comfortable three-goal victory over Aston Villa at Anfield.
Eze puts Crystal Palace 2-1 ahead of Wolves
Eberechi Eze's masterful first touch allows him to slot home Crystal Palace's go-ahead goal against Wolves at Selhurst Park.
Hwang ties things up for Wolves against Palace
Hee-chan Hwang heads in Wolves' equalizer in the second half against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Edouard slots home Palace’s opening goal v. Wolves
Crystal Palace strike first as Odsonne Edouard gets on the board to give his side a 1-0 lead over Wolves.