MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
Tennis: Miami Open
Alcaraz beats injured Musetti to win in Monte Carlo for his 6th Masters 1000 title
AUTO: APR 12 NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
What to watch for in today’s NASCAR Cup race at Bristol

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ipsgoal2_250413.jpg
Johnson heads Ipswich Town 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_ipsgoal1_250413.jpg
Enciso nets Ipswich’s go-ahead goal v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250413.jpg
Diaz tucks away Liverpool’s opener v. West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Ait-Nouri blasts Wolves in front of Spurs

April 13, 2025 09:07 AM
Rayan Ait-Nouri's strike from the top of the box finds the back of the net to give Wolves an early lead over Spurs at the Molineux.

nbc_pl_ipsgoal2_250413.jpg
02:43
Johnson heads Ipswich Town 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_ipsgoal1_250413.jpg
01:18
Enciso nets Ipswich’s go-ahead goal v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250413.jpg
01:20
Diaz tucks away Liverpool’s opener v. West Ham
nbc_pl_ornonanav2_250413.jpg
04:48
Is Onana’s time at Man United coming to an end?
nbc_pl_ornliv_250413.jpg
03:03
Van Dijk reportedly close to new two-year deal
nbc_pl_wrestlemaniagunther_250413.jpg
03:57
Gunther previews Wrestlemania showdown vs. Jey Uso
nbc_pl_salahcontract_250413.jpg
03:58
Salah’s ‘loyalty’ rewarded by Liverpool
nbc_pl_plupdate_240412.jpg
09:16
PL Update: Man City come back to rout Palace 5-2
nbc_pl_arteaintv_250412.jpg
46
Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s draw with Brentford
nbc_pl_arsvbrehl_250412.jpg
12:04
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brentford Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_arsvbrereax_250412.jpg
04:44
Neville: Arsenal have ‘gone backwards’ this season
nbc_pl_bregoalwissav2_250412.jpg
01:48
Wissa blasts Brentford level against Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoalpartey_250412.jpg
01:31
Partey powers Arsenal in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_souvavlhlv2_250412.jpg
13:44
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Aston Villa MWK 32
nbc_pl_bhalc_250412.jpg
13:41
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Leicester City MWK 32
nbc_pl_nfvevehl_250412.jpg
09:56
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Everton MWK 32
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_250412.jpg
02:51
Asensio’s penalty turned in by McGinn for 3-0 lead
nbc_pl_evegoaldoucoure_250412.jpg
01:46
Doucoure scores 94th-minute winner against Forest
nbc_pl_lcgoal2_250412.jpg
01:01
Okoli heads Leicester level at 2-2 v. Brighton
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_250412.jpg
01:12
Malen drills Villa 2-0 in front of Southampton
nbc_pl_avlgoal_250412.jpg
01:52
Watkins volleys Aston Villa ahead of Southampton
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_250412.jpg
04:34
Pedro gives Brighton 2-1 lead v. Leicester City
nbc_pl_lcgoal1_250412.jpg
01:28
Mavididi nets Leicester’s equalizer v. Brighton
nbc_pl_mcvcphlv2_250412.jpg
11:14
Extended HLs: Man City v. Crystal Palace MWK 32
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_250412.jpg
02:50
Pedro’s penalty puts Brighton ahead of Leicester
nbc_pl_debruyneintv_250412.jpg
01:18
De Bruyne focused on top 5 finish for Man City
nbc_pl_mcvcpreax_250412.jpg
02:00
Takeaways from City’s stunning comeback v. Palace
nbc_pl_mcgoaloreily_250412.jpg
01:21
O’Reilly strikes Man City 5-2 up over Palace
nbc_pl_mcgoalmcatee_250412.jpg
01:41
McAtee makes it 4-2 for Man City v. Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_mcgoalkovacic_250412.jpg
01:33
Kovacic completes City’s comeback to make it 3-2

nbc_hsbk_camboozercomp_250412.jpg
02:33
HLs: Boozer fills stat sheet in Team USA win
nbc_hsbk_ajdybantsacomp_250412.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Dybantsa stars for Team USA
nbc_hsbk_mensnikesummit_250412.jpg
08:53
Highlights: Men’s Nike Hoop Summit
nbc_hsbk_dybantsaboozer_250412.jpg
55
Team USA ‘wanted to show it’ vs. Team World
nbc_hsbk_mensnike_carmelointv_250412.jpg
02:40
Carmelo: Proud of son playing in Nike Hoop Summit
nbc_hsbk_mensnike_boozerintv_250412.jpg
02:12
Boozer: I wanted to let sons ‘sink or swim’
Team_USA_summit.jpg
05:39
Highlights: Women’s Nike Hoop Summit
nbc_hsbk_womensnike_bettsintv_250412.jpg
01:12
Betts: We ‘refused to lose’ in Nike Hoops Summit
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250412.jpg
03:16
Moment by moment, McIlroy in position at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_rorymentaltechnical_250412.jpg
02:52
Rory playing free mentally going into final round
nbc_hsbk_chrisboshintv_250412.jpg
02:49
Bosh reflects on his time with Team USA
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250412.jpg
02:27
Will Bryson benefit from final pairing ‘madness’?
nbc_golf_spiethintv_250412.jpg
01:00
Spieth: Frustrating you can’t talk about mud balls
nbc_golf_gcpodmovingday_250412.jpg
02:20
Energy in Rory-Bryson final pair will be electric
nbc_gofl_connerssound_250412.jpg
56
Conners: Missed some chances on Masters Saturday
nbc_sx_450recapv2_250412.jpg
11:59
Sexton ‘silky smooth’ as 450 title race heats up
nbc_golf_brysonwithtodd_250412.jpg
01:16
Bryson: Finish ‘massive,’ Rory a great challenge
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250412.jpg
10:47
Rory: Have to live in my own bubble on Sunday
nbc_nas_xfinitybristol_250412.jpg
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Bristol on The CW
nbc_imsa_longbeach_highlight_250412.jpg
12:39
Highlights: IMSA Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
nbc_imsa_longbeach_nasrtandy_250412.jpg
03:06
Long Beach domination feels ‘incredible’ for Nasr
vanthoor.jpg
01:00
‘Rexy’ wins Long Beach in GTD one-off for Vanthoor
sexton_phlly.jpg
06:40
What riders said after Philadelphia Supercross
nbc_sx_250recap_250412.jpg
06:55
Davies rises above the rest in Philly E/W Showdown
nbc_sx_roczen_250412.jpg
02:00
Roczen ‘pretty banged up,’ earns podium in Philly
nbc_sx_phillyhl_250412.jpg
22:52
Highlights: Supercross Round 13, Philadelphia
nbc_sx_webb_250412.jpg
01:39
Webb ‘ready for the fight’ with Sexton for title
nbc_sx_sexton_250412.jpg
33
Sexton after Philly: ‘It’s make or break time’
nbc_imsa_wickensintv_250412.jpg
01:47
Wickens completes first stint at IMSA’s top level
nbc_sx_davies_250412.jpg
01:06
Davies ‘stoked’ to win Philly East/West Showdown