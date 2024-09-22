Watch Now
Calafiori's stunner puts Arsenal level v. Man City
Riccardo Calafiori opens his Arsenal scoring tally with an absolute peach of a goal to put the Gunners back on level terms against Manchester City at the Etihad.
Trossard sent off for second yellow v. Man City
Just moments after taking a 2-1 lead, Arsenal go down to 10 men against Manchester City after Leandro Trossard picks up his second yellow card of the first half right on the stroke of halftime.
Gabriel’s header lifts Arsenal ahead of Man City
For the second week in a row, Gabriel Magalhaes scores on a corner kick thanks to another perfectly-executed set piece from the Gunners to give his side a 2-1 lead over Arsenal at the Etihad.
Haaland nets Manchester City’s opener v. Arsenal
Erling Haaland registers his 10th goal of the season with a tidy finish past David Raya to give Manchester City an early 1-0 lead against Arsenal at the Etihad.
USWNT’s Naeher reflects on winning Olympic gold
USWNT and Chicago Red Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher talks with Tim Howard and Rebecca Lowe about the Paris Olympics, Chicago sports culture, and the 2027 Women's World Cup during the Premier League Fan Fest in Chicago.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Nottingham Forest MWK 5
Relive the four-goal thriller at the Amex, where Nottingham Forest finished with 10 men following Morgan Gibbs-White's red card, which also resulted in the dismissal of both Nuno Espirito Santo and Fabian Hurzeler.
Gibbs-White, Santo, Hurzeler all sent off
Morgan Gibbs-White, Nuno Espirito Santo, and Fabian Hurzeler all receive red cards following Gibbs-White's tackle on Joao Pedro in the second half at the Amex.
Sosa slots home Forest’s equalizer v. Brighton
Nottingham Forest answer back as Ramon Sosa finishes off the counter attack to make it 2-2 against Brighton in the second half at the Amex.
Welbeck’s stunning free-kick gives Brighton lead
Brighton turn the match around just like that as Danny Welbeck stuns Nottingham Forest with a beautiful free-kick to give his side a 2-1 lead right before halftime.
Hinshelwood heads Brighton level against Forest
Jack Hinshelwood rises up and powers his header into the back of the net to bring the Seagulls back on level terms against Nottingham Forest at the Amex.
Wood’s penalty gives Forest lead v. Brighton
Callum Hudson-Odoi is brought down inside the box, allowing Chris Wood to step up to the spot and tuck away his penalty to put Nottingham Forest 1-0 ahead of Brighton at the Amex.
Arsenal v. Man City ‘could be a game of chess’
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to preview Arsenal's critical Matchweek 5 showdown against Manchester City at the Etihad.