How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup in Soelden featuring Mikaela Shiffrin
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays History: World Series titles, records, highlights, best moments & milestones
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 8: Mike Evans facing lengthy absence, more QB injuries to manage
KD returns to OKC as Thunder begin title defense
Take Luka, Giannis to lead NBA in points per game
MNF Takeaways: Gibbs in 'lofty territory' for DET
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup in Soelden featuring Mikaela Shiffrin
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays History: World Series titles, records, highlights, best moments & milestones
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 8: Mike Evans facing lengthy absence, more QB injuries to manage
KD returns to OKC as Thunder begin title defense
Take Luka, Giannis to lead NBA in points per game
MNF Takeaways: Gibbs in ‘lofty territory’ for DET
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Man United school 'of 'out of tune' Liverpool
October 21, 2025 01:16 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Manchester United's stunning 2-1 victory against Liverpool for their first win at Anfield since 2016.
Related Videos
04:50
Arsenal’s set-piece magic instills ‘real fear’
08:35
Chelsea send Ange packing after 39 days
08:12
PL RAW: Maguire stuns Anfield in dramatic win
16:06
PL Masterclass: Crystal Palace’s prolific Mateta
07:06
Reflecting on Ange’s short tenure at Forest
25:53
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 8
02:31
PL Update: Brentford cruise past joyless West Ham
13:01
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 8
10:35
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Brentford Matchweek 8
04:19
Bowen, Nuno disappointed in West Ham’s performance
03:06
West Ham hit ‘rock bottom’ after loss to Brentford
01:25
Jensen doubles Brentford’s lead against West Ham
01:27
Thiago gives Brentford 1-0 lead against West Ham
08:27
Analyzing Ange’s ‘pretty shocking’ sacking
10:38
Can Liverpool snap skid against Frankfurt?
09:20
Will Arsenal handle ‘chaos’ from Atletico Madrid?
01:28
Liverpool in dire need of result against Brentford
01:50
Mateta has been ‘drastically overlooked’
01:58
Mukiele’s versality shines for Sunderland
04:48
Lowe Down: Man United’s win is a ‘turning point’
08:38
PL Update: Man United make a statement at Anfield
01:06
Slot: ‘Everyone is giving it all’ amid slump
02:37
Amorim reacts to dramatic win over Liverpool
02:32
Van Dijk: Liverpool must stick together
12:31
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Man United Matchweek 8
01:45
Maguire: Win over Anfield a ‘long time coming’
02:27
Maguire’s heroics lift Man United past Liverpool
01:41
Maguire’s header gives Man United 2-1 lead v. Reds
01:48
Gakpo equalizes for Liverpool against Man United
01:25
Mbeumo silences Anfield to give Man United lead
Latest Clips
04:04
KD returns to OKC as Thunder begin title defense
01:43
Take Luka, Giannis to lead NBA in points per game
08:27
MNF Takeaways: Gibbs in ‘lofty territory’ for DET
02:04
Expect Buccaneers to attack Rattler, beat Saints
05:07
Miller predicts the future for Wembanyama, Giannis
01:55
Take Dalton, Panthers to cover spread vs. Bills
01:03
Bet on Cowboys to cover against Broncos in Week 8
04:13
Springer clutch again in sending Blue Jays to WS
01:54
Blue Jays underdogs vs. Dodgers in World Series
01:37
‘Desperate’ Ravens should cover vs. Bears at home
05:11
Add tight ends Gadsden, Otton in fantasy football
06:48
Feel comfortable dropping Williams after bad game
10:02
Mooney, Johnson, Boutte, Pierce top WRs on waivers
04:29
Bright spots for last year’s NBA lottery teams
07:17
Snatch up RBs Monangai, Spears on Week 8 waivers
10:01
Grading NBA rookie contract extensions
03:11
Lakers must get off to strong start without LeBron
06:11
Luka can ‘hit the ground running’ against Warriors
13:59
Target QBs Dart, Flacco on Week 8 waiver wire
03:53
FFHH crew very excited for NBA on NBC and Peacock
05:51
Rockets-Thunder to be ‘tough’ game for both squads
05:05
NBA tip-off doubleheader picks: Doncic, Durant
08:26
NBA players to buy stock in for 2025-26 season
08:10
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
01:39
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
01:31
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push
06:15
PFT Draft: NFL players who could’ve thrived in NBA
06:50
McDaniel regime in Miami reaching its lowest point
05:03
Texans have tough turnaround entering Week 8
03:43
Stroud paused after hitting his head on the ground
