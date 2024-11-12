 Skip navigation
Top News

Gable Steveson
Gable Steveson returns to wrestling after NFL bid
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
NASCAR penalizes Anthony Alfredo for incident during Xfinity race at Phoenix
SX 2024 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 Dylan Ferrandis face closeup no helmet.JPG
SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 12, Dylan Ferrandis and unanswered questions
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_gabbyherzig_241112.jpg
Career major predictions for Scheffler, Schauffele
nbc_golf_ncaashowcase_241112.jpg
NCAA Golf HLs: Southwest Airlines Showcase, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_clarkpresser_v2_241112.jpg
Annika pro-am a ‘special’ opportunity for Clark

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Neto 'was outstanding' for Chelsea against Arsenal

November 12, 2024 05:13 PM
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle share their biggest takeaways from Chelsea's draw with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 11.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2rpepg_241112.jpg
10:25
Will Man City fall too far behind Liverpool?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_earle_241110.jpg
2:16
Konate an underrated part of Liverpool’s defense
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_mustoeua_241110.jpg
2:02
Cunha has been a ‘dynamic player’ for Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_liverpool_241105.jpg
10:52
Liverpool ‘get the job done’ v. Brighton to go top
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_tottenham_241105.jpg
7:54
Tottenham flip the script on Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_bournemouth_241105.jpg
6:48
Bournemouth show Man City’s vulnerabilities
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_manu_241105.jpg
19:02
Man United played with ‘freedom’ against Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_aresenal_241105.jpg
8:55
Newcastle were ‘spectacular’ against Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mustoeua_241103.jpg
3:08
Kerkez a ‘top three or four’ left back in the PL
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_earleua_241103.jpg
2:23
Longstaff ‘gives his all’ for Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robarslivv2_241029.jpg
16:17
Arsenal have positive takeaways from Reds draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robchenew_241029.jpg
7:03
Chelsea’s tactics on display v. Newcastle
Now Playing