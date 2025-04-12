 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Food City 500
Cup results, points after Bristol Motor Speedway as Kyle Larson dominates in win
NASCAR: Food City 500
What drivers said after Kyle Larson’s NASCAR Cup win at Bristol Motor Speedway
The Masters - Final Round
What is the playoff format at the Masters Tournament?

Top Clips

barnes_2_robbies.jpg
Barnes a ‘very effective Premier League winger’
earle_3.jpg
Is Watkins one of the most underrated PL players?
nbc_cyc_roubaixhlv2_250413.jpg
Highlights: Paris–Roubaix 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Food City 500
Cup results, points after Bristol Motor Speedway as Kyle Larson dominates in win
NASCAR: Food City 500
What drivers said after Kyle Larson’s NASCAR Cup win at Bristol Motor Speedway
The Masters - Final Round
What is the playoff format at the Masters Tournament?

Top Clips

barnes_2_robbies.jpg
Barnes a ‘very effective Premier League winger’
earle_3.jpg
Is Watkins one of the most underrated PL players?
nbc_cyc_roubaixhlv2_250413.jpg
Highlights: Paris–Roubaix 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Partey previews Arsenal's clash with Real Madrid

April 12, 2025 03:58 PM
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Thomas Partey to discuss Arsenal's draw with Brentford and preview his side's Champions League second leg fixture with Real Madrid.

Related Videos

barnes_2_robbies.jpg
02:55
Barnes a ‘very effective Premier League winger’
earle_3.jpg
02:27
Is Watkins one of the most underrated PL players?
nbc_pl_lowedown_250413.jpg
05:00
Lowe Down: Salah in his prime is better than Kane
nbc_pl_update_250413.jpg
16:29
PL Update: Liverpool inch closer to title
nbc_pl_salahvvdintv_250413.jpg
02:09
Salah, van Dijk zeroing in on Premier League title
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250413.jpg
02:11
Amorim discusses what went wrong against Newcastle
nbc_pl_newmu_250413.jpg
12:04
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Man United Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_newmupostgame_250413.jpg
02:53
Neville: Man United are ‘so below the standard’
nbc_pl_newgoal4_250413.jpg
01:27
Guimaraes capitalizes to give Newcastle 4-1 lead
nbc_pl_newgoal3_250413.jpg
01:28
Barnes’ brace gives Magpies 3-1 lead v. Man United
nbc_pl_newgoal2_250413.jpg
01:18
Barnes drills Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_chelvsipsv2_250413.jpg
10:51
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_mugoal1_250413.jpg
01:33
Garnacho equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250413.jpg
01:41
Tonali rockets Newcastle 1-0 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_angeandstudio_250413.jpg
02:08
Postecoglou: ‘Everyone’s not happy’ after loss
nbc_pl_totwol_250413.jpg
12:58
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 32
nbc_pl_livwhu_250413.jpg
11:01
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. West Ham Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_wolgoal4v2_250413.jpg
01:14
Cunha slots home Wolves’ fourth goal against Spurs
nbc_pl_postgamediscussions_250413.jpg
02:57
‘Inconsistent, disappointing’ Chelsea drop points
nbc_pl_totgoal2_250413.jpg
49
Richarlison makes it a one-goal game v. Wolves
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250413.jpg
01:06
Van Dijk’s header lifts Liverpool 2-1 ahead
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250413.jpg
01:12
Robertson’s own goal brings West Ham level
nbc_pl_chelgoal2_250413.jpg
55
Sancho’s belter brings Chelsea level with Ipswich
nbc_pl_wolgoal3_250413.jpg
01:30
Strand Larsen strikes Wolves 3-1 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal1_250413.jpg
01:03
Tel gives Spurs lifeline against Wolves
nbc_pl_chelgoal1_250413.jpg
01:10
Tuanzebe’s own goal pulls one back for Chelsea
nbc_pl_wolgoal2_250413.jpg
01:18
Spence’s own goal gives Wolves 2-0 lead over Spurs
nbc_pl_ipsgoal2_250413.jpg
02:43
Johnson heads Ipswich Town 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_ipsgoal1_250413.jpg
01:18
Enciso nets Ipswich’s go-ahead goal v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250413.jpg
01:20
Diaz tucks away Liverpool’s opener v. West Ham

Latest Clips

nbc_cyc_roubaixhlv2_250413.jpg
36:02
Highlights: Paris–Roubaix 2025
nbc_rugby_scotvsitaly_250413.jpg
05:00
Six Nations highlights: Italy 25, Scotland 17
marathon_thumb.jpg
10:59
Highlights: 2025 women’s Paris Marathon
oly_atmmar_paris_250413.jpg
11:06
Highlights: 2025 men’s Paris Marathon
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_250413.jpg
01:10
Ait-Nouri blasts Wolves in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_ornonanav2_250413.jpg
04:48
Is Onana’s time at Man United coming to an end?
nbc_pl_ornliv_250413.jpg
03:03
Van Dijk reportedly close to new two-year deal
nbc_pl_wrestlemaniagunther_250413.jpg
03:57
Gunther previews Wrestlemania showdown vs. Jey Uso
nbc_pl_salahcontract_250413.jpg
03:58
Salah’s ‘loyalty’ rewarded by Liverpool
nbc_hsbk_camboozercomp_250412.jpg
02:33
HLs: Boozer fills stat sheet in Team USA win
nbc_hsbk_ajdybantsacomp_250412.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Dybantsa stars for Team USA
nbc_hsbk_mensnikesummit_250412.jpg
08:53
Highlights: Men’s Nike Hoop Summit
nbc_hsbk_dybantsaboozer_250412.jpg
55
Team USA ‘wanted to show it’ vs. Team World
nbc_hsbk_mensnike_carmelointv_250412.jpg
02:40
Carmelo: Proud of son playing in Nike Hoop Summit
nbc_hsbk_mensnike_boozerintv_250412.jpg
02:12
Boozer: I wanted to let sons ‘sink or swim’
Team_USA_summit.jpg
05:39
Highlights: Women’s Nike Hoop Summit
nbc_hsbk_womensnike_bettsintv_250412.jpg
01:12
Betts: We ‘refused to lose’ in Nike Hoops Summit
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250412.jpg
03:16
Moment by moment, McIlroy in position at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_rorymentaltechnical_250412.jpg
02:52
Rory playing free mentally going into final round
nbc_hsbk_chrisboshintv_250412.jpg
02:49
Bosh reflects on his time with Team USA
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250412.jpg
02:27
Will Bryson benefit from final pairing ‘madness’?
nbc_golf_spiethintv_250412.jpg
01:00
Spieth: Frustrating you can’t talk about mud balls
nbc_golf_gcpodmovingday_250412.jpg
02:20
Energy in Rory-Bryson final pair will be electric
nbc_gofl_connerssound_250412.jpg
56
Conners: Missed some chances on Masters Saturday
nbc_sx_450recapv2_250412.jpg
11:59
Sexton ‘silky smooth’ as 450 title race heats up
nbc_golf_brysonwithtodd_250412.jpg
01:16
Bryson: Finish ‘massive,’ Rory a great challenge
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250412.jpg
10:47
Rory: Have to live in my own bubble on Sunday
nbc_nas_xfinitybristol_250412.jpg
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Bristol on The CW
nbc_imsa_longbeach_highlight_250412.jpg
12:39
Highlights: IMSA Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
nbc_imsa_longbeach_nasrtandy_250412.jpg
03:06
Long Beach domination feels ‘incredible’ for Nasr