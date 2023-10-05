 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_bigtalkpurdiowa_231003.jpg
How to watch Purdue vs. Iowa: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 6 matchup
Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS - Final Round
Agronomy staff pushes to repair vandalized greens at Furyk & Friends
nbc_betmgm_week6_231004.jpg
College Football Best Bets: Notre Dame at Louisville
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfscowboysoffense_231005.jpg
Cowboys with limited Week 5 fantasy options
nbc_edge_galaxybrains_231005.jpg
Galaxy Brains: The reverberations of Jets’ Wilson
nbc_bfa_sanders_231005.jpg
Sanders conflating media attendance with support

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_bigtalkpurdiowa_231003.jpg
How to watch Purdue vs. Iowa: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 6 matchup
Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS - Final Round
Agronomy staff pushes to repair vandalized greens at Furyk & Friends
nbc_betmgm_week6_231004.jpg
College Football Best Bets: Notre Dame at Louisville
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfscowboysoffense_231005.jpg
Cowboys with limited Week 5 fantasy options
nbc_edge_galaxybrains_231005.jpg
Galaxy Brains: The reverberations of Jets’ Wilson
nbc_bfa_sanders_231005.jpg
Sanders conflating media attendance with support

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top 25 Premier League goals: September 2023

October 5, 2023 02:41 PM
From Jhon Durán's bullet against Crystal Palace to Bruno Fernandes' volley over Burnley, here are the 25 best Premier League goals in the month of September.
Up Next
nbc_pst_picksandpreviews_231005.jpg
11:48
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 8
Now Playing
nbc_pst_arsmancity_231005.jpg
10:39
All eyes on titanic Arsenal v. Man City showdown
Now Playing
nbc_pst_totlivreplayed_231005.jpg
10:13
Should Tottenham v. Liverpool be replayed?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgtotvliv_231003.jpg
5:43
How Spurs exorcised Liverpool demons with late win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgmanunited_231003.jpg
20:05
Misfiring Man Utd stuck in ‘permanent transition’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgwolvmc_231003.jpg
14:49
How Wolves upset Man City despite xG disadvantage
Now Playing
nbc_pl_thebreakdown_231003.jpg
7:41
Son’s goal headlines Matchweek 7 highlights
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_231003_1920x1080_2269323331979__668866.jpg
7:44
PL Update: Burnley win chaotic match v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutvbur_kompanyintv_231003.jpg
3:07
Kompany proud of Burnley’s fight v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutvbur_burkeintv_231003.jpg
1:52
Burke: Luton Town ‘made it too easy’ for Burnley
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutvbur_231003.jpg
10:00
Extended Highlights: Burnley 2, Luton Town 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutvbur_brunnlarsengoal_231003.jpg
1:07
Bruun Larsen gives Burnley 2-1 lead v. Luton Town
Now Playing