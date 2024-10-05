 Skip navigation
Top News

Seth Hammaker injured
Seth Hammaker renews with Pro Circuit Kawasaki for the 2025 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Division Series - Detroit Tigers v. Cleveland Guardians - Game One
Lane Thomas hits 3-run homer, Cleveland’s bullpen torments Tigers as Guardians win ALDS opener 7-0
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Talladega: Michael McDowell wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_horse_coolmoreturfmile_241005.jpg
Carl Spackler holds on to win Coolmore Turf Mile
nbc_horse_claibornebreedersfuturity_241005.jpg
East Avenue dominates Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity
nbc_horse_oakleafstakes_241005.jpg
Non Compliant surges to Oak Leaf Stakes victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Seth Hammaker injured
Seth Hammaker renews with Pro Circuit Kawasaki for the 2025 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Division Series - Detroit Tigers v. Cleveland Guardians - Game One
Lane Thomas hits 3-run homer, Cleveland’s bullpen torments Tigers as Guardians win ALDS opener 7-0
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Talladega: Michael McDowell wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_horse_coolmoreturfmile_241005.jpg
Carl Spackler holds on to win Coolmore Turf Mile
nbc_horse_claibornebreedersfuturity_241005.jpg
East Avenue dominates Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity
nbc_horse_oakleafstakes_241005.jpg
Non Compliant surges to Oak Leaf Stakes victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Top 25 Premier League goals of September 2024

October 5, 2024 05:05 PM
Relive 25 of the best Premier League goals from the month of September in the 2024-25 season.
nbc_pl_update_241005.jpg
10:22
PL Update: Kovacic rescues Man City v. Fulham
nbc_pl_avlevepostmatch_241005.jpg
2:00
Neville: ‘The pressure is enormous’ on ten Hag
nbc_pl_evevnewhl_241005.jpg
8:57
Extended HLs: Everton v. Newcastle Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_brevswolhls_241005.jpg
14:04
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Wolves Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_leibou_241005.jpg
9:15
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Bournemouth MWK 7
nbc_pl_mcful_241005.jpg
11:30
Extended HLs: Manchester City 3, Fulham 2
nbc_pl_studioreacv2_241005.jpg
2:06
Arsenal, Man City survive early scares in MWK 7
nbc_pl_whuipsehl_241005.jpg
9:56
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_arsvssouhls_241005.jpg
13:47
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Southampton Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_wolvesgoalnouri_241005.jpg
0:41
Ait-Nouri pulls one back for Wolves v. Brentford
nbc_pl_brentfordgoalcarvahlo_241005.jpg
1:41
Carvalho makes it 5-2 for Brentford against Wolves
nbc_pl_arsenalgoalsaka_241005.jpg
1:24
Saka strikes Arsenal 3-1 ahead of Southampton
