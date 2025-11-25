 Skip navigation
Top News

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Injury Report: Could Giannis Antetokounmpo return Wednesday?
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 13 of 2025 season
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams
Rams vs. Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_simms_cardsbucs_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Cardinals vs. Buccaneers
nbc_simms_falconsjets_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Falcons vs. Jets
nbc_simms_saintsdolphins_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Saints vs. Dolphins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Where did Frank, Spurs get it wrong v. Arsenal?

November 25, 2025 01:46 PM
The Generation xG crew takes a closer look at how Thomas Frank setup Spurs and how Arsenal were able to punish their rivals for their defensive miscues.

nbc_pl_genxpartb_251125.jpg
18:49
Liverpool playing with a ‘void of confidence’
nbc_pl_netbustersshow12_251125.jpg
25:37
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_2robsmcnew_251125.jpg
04:50
Newcastle are capable of competing with PL’s elite
nbc_pl_2robslot_251125.jpg
13:29
Slot’s problems are ‘starting to be serious’
nbc_pl_2robeze_251125.jpg
21:22
Arsenal are ‘more than just set-pieces’
nbc_pl_update_251124.jpg
07:40
PL Update: Everton outlast Manchester United
nbc_pl_mw12allgoals_251124.jpg
12:51
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_amorimintvv2_251124.jpg
03:49
Amorim: Everton ‘deserved the win’ v. Man United
nbc_pl_moyesintv_251124.jpg
02:32
Moyes reacts to red card incident v. Man United
nbc_pl_dbhintv_251124.jpg
03:24
Dewsbury-Hall credits Everton’s ‘grit’ v. Man Utd
nbc_pl_mueve_251124.jpg
12:44
Extended HLs: Man United v. Everton Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_muevepostgame_251124.jpg
03:45
Everton’s ‘magnificent effort’ upends Man United
nbc_pl_evegoal1_251124.jpg
01:48
Dewsbury-Hall’s screamer puts Everton in front
nbc_pl_everedcard1_251124.jpg
02:12
Everton’s Gana sent off after striking Keane
nbc_pl_ornmainoo_251124.jpg
03:26
Ornstein: Mainoo has ‘no progress’ on new deal
nbc_pl_ornsemenyo_251124.jpg
02:42
Semenyo reportedly has £65 million release clause
nbc_pst_psgtot_251124.jpg
09:52
Will ‘passive’ Spurs get bullied against PSG?
nbc_pst_chears_251124.jpg
09:52
Arsenal set for ‘unpredictable’ date with Chelsea
nbc_pst_titlerace_251124.jpg
09:30
Arsenal lead ‘three-horse race’ for PL title
nbc_pst_livpsv_251124.jpg
09:47
‘Anything can happen’ when Liverpool take on PSV
nbc_pl_2robspreview_251123.jpg
03:27
Chelsea v. Arsenal could be a ‘fascinating game’
nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_251123.jpg
03:27
Mustoe: Anderson is ‘not far off of Declan Rice’
nbc_pl_2robsearlev2_251123.jpg
02:54
Santos was ‘the epitome of maturity’ for Chelsea
nbc_pl_lowedown_251123.jpg
06:23
Lowe Down: Arsenal continue charge towards title
nbc_pl_update_251123.jpg
26:14
PL Update: Eze, Arsenal hammer Spurs
nbc_pl_avlduointv_251123.jpg
02:03
Cash, Rogers discuss Villa’s comeback win v. Leeds
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251123.jpg
04:15
Arteta ‘felt the hunger’ ahead of Spurs showdown
nbc_pl_franktintvv2_251123.jpg
05:54
Frank apologizes to fans after loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_palninhaintv_251123.jpg
05:02
Palhinha: Spurs ‘need to react’ after 4-1 loss
nbc_pl_ezehattrickcomp_251123.jpg
04:40
Eze’s hat-trick for Arsenal against Spurs

Latest Clips

nbc_simms_cardsbucs_251126.jpg
01:43
NFL Week 13 Preview: Cardinals vs. Buccaneers
nbc_simms_falconsjets_251126.jpg
02:21
NFL Week 13 Preview: Falcons vs. Jets
nbc_simms_saintsdolphins_251126.jpg
01:36
NFL Week 13 Preview: Saints vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_texanscolts_251126.jpg
03:03
NFL Week 13 Preview: Texans vs. Colts
nbc_simms_49ersbrowns_251126.jpg
02:49
NFL Week 13 Preview: 49ers vs. Browns
nbc_csu_bearseagle_251126.jpg
04:14
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bears vs. Eagles
nbc_simms_ramspanthers_251126.jpg
03:57
NFL Week 13 Preview: Rams vs. Panthers
nbc_simms_chiefscowboys_251126.jpg
06:25
NFL Week 13 Preview: Chiefs vs. Cowboys
nbc_simms_packerslions_251126.jpg
05:41
NFL Week 13 Preview: Packers vs. Lions
nbc_pft_burrowconvo_251126.jpg
06:00
Is Burrow taking too big a risk by playing?
nbc_pft_4thdown_251126.jpg
12:48
Are too many coaches going for it on 4th down?
nbc_pft_jamarrchase_251126.jpg
07:20
Unpacking Chase’s comments after spitting incident
nbc_pft_moehrig_251126.jpg
08:06
Moehrig suspended one game for punching Jennings
nbc_pft_mahomescowboy_251126.jpg
06:06
Will Cowboys’ defense be able to limit Mahomes?
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251126.jpg
07:26
PFT Power Rankings: Rams on top in Week 13
nbc_pft_chiefcowboy_251126.jpg
07:09
KC vs. DAL feels like an ‘elimination game’
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_251126.jpg
10:08
Lions have ‘no choice’ but to ride Gibbs
nbc_pft_ramsstafford_251126.jpg
04:36
Breaking down Stafford’s situation with Rams
nbc_pft_packerslionsv2_251126.jpg
06:51
Playoff implications loom over Packers vs. Lions
nbc_pft_vikingsmccombo_251126.jpg
06:52
Vikings’ lack of ‘vision’ has hurt McCarthy
nbc_golf_rorytribute_251124.jpg
03:46
Paying tribute to Rory McIlroy’s epic 2025 season
nbc_nba_lakersanalysis_251125.jpg
01:22
Can Lakers become true contenders with Big 3 back?
nbc_nba_lukaintv_251125.jpg
39
Doncic: Lakers can be ‘very dangerous’
nbc_nba_laclal_digitalhit_251125.jpg
01:09
Lakers’ Big 3 not the only stars to impress Miller
nbc_nba_laclal_2minhl_251125_copy.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Lakers pull away from Clippers late
nbc_nba_lukacompv2_251125_copy.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Doncic overpowers LAC with 43 points
nbc_nba_blackcomp_251125.jpg
02:01
HLs: Black conjures up 31 for Magic vs 76ers
nbc_nba_orlphidigv2_251125_copy.jpg
01:05
Magic set up for ‘heavyweight’ battle with Pistons
nbc_nba_orlphi_2minhl_251125.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Magic ride Black to big win over 76ers
nbc_nba_magicanalysis_251125.jpg
02:57
Magic thriving with depth, ‘selfless’ basketball