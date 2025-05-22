Skip navigation
Which PL teams will qualify for Champions League?
May 22, 2025 11:39 AM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards preview Championship Sunday and assess the current state of the race for Champions League qualification.
09:37
Amorim’s outlook at Manchester United ‘is a mess’
10:49
Reactions from Spurs’ Europa League win v. Man Utd
01:52
Handicapping Premier League Top 5 finish market
07:33
PL Update: Man City win in De Bruyne’s farewell
14:47
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 37
06:46
De Bruyne bids farewell to Man City at the Etihad
14:01
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Wolves MWK 37
03:03
Reacting to De Bruyne’s final home match for City
15:27
Extended HLs: Man City v. Bournemouth Matchweek 37
01:07
De Bruyne says goodbye at the Etihad
37
Jebbison scores consolation goal against Man City
01:29
Gonzalez slots home Man City’s third v. Cherries
01:18
Eze makes it 4-2 for Crystal Palace against Wolves
02:39
Cook sent off for dangerous challenge against City
01:33
Kovacic receives straight red card v. Bournemouth
01:01
Strand Larsen pulls one back for Wolves v. Palace
01:04
Chilwell’s free kick gives Palace 3-1 lead
01:45
Silva doubles Man City’s lead over Bournemouth
01:10
Nketiah’s brace gives Palace 2-1 lead over Wolves
01:32
Nketiah equalizes for Crystal Palace v. Wolves
01:57
Agbadou heads Wolves in front of Crystal Palace
01:33
Marmoush’s screamer gives City lead v. Bournemouth
05:19
Ornstein: Man City targeting Gibbs-White
06:44
PL Update: Brighton defeat Liverpool in thriller
01:51
Brighton showed ‘great character’ v. Liverpool
01:51
Slot reacts to Liverpool’s 3-2 loss to Brighton
10:48
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Liverpool Matchweek 37
03:07
Hinshelwood powers Brighton 3-2 ahead of Liverpool
01:06
Mitoma brings Brighton level at 2-2 with Liverpool
01:09
Szoboszlai blasts Liverpool in front of Brighton
01:52
Target Gobert for most rebounds in OKC-MIN series
01:32
Dodgers, Padres lead NL West champion best bets
03:49
Ochoa ‘emotional’ about LPGA’s return to Mexico
19:25
SGA’s MVP showcases NBA’s international influence
10:57
Lurie had ‘orchestrated plan’ to keep tush push
09:27
Champions League final preview: PSG v. Inter Milan
23:45
Paying tribute to Jim Irsay, who died at 65
01:40
‘Hard Knocks’ to feature Buffalo Bills, NFC East
09:04
Dungy opens up about his favorite Irsay memories
05:01
Purdy ‘didn’t want to take every penny’ in deal
07:34
Johnson ‘turning the page’ on Williams situation
02:08
Johnson prefers ‘explosive plays’ over tush push
09:43
Factors needed for NFL to change playoff seeding
08:56
NFL recruited GB to propose tush push ban, per PFT
09:29
Next steps after tush push ban failed
05:05
J. Kelce flew out to provide insight on tush push
08:13
Why ‘there’s no one else’ like Jim Irsay
02:27
The key moments of Northwestern’s NCAA title win
06:08
Northwestern credit belief for NCAA title win
02:50
NCAA title loss doesn’t discount Stanford’s season
14:49
Highlights: NCAA Women’s Team Match Play, Final
11:37
Kurt Busch’s best moments in the NASCAR Cup Series
04:21
Former champions may make Colonial their swan song
01:18
Block: Charles Schwab Challenge course ‘fits me’
18:52
Focus points of PGA Tour’s Fan Forward initiative
06:50
Scheffler will remain ‘hungry’ after PGA win
01:00
Hurts will continue to benefit from tush push
01:14
Will NFL stars join Olympic flag football roster?
01:18
Titans’ Callahan hints at three-way RB rotation
01:46
What Crews’ MRI means for Hassell III’s outlook
