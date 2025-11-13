 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PJ Fleck
No. 7 Oregon hosts rested Minnesota
San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres could be up for sale as Seidler family considers options
Binghamton v Syracuse
How to watch Drexel vs Syracuse: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jokic_251113.jpg
Jokic makes MVP case in 55-point eruption vs. LAC
nbc_roto_brunson_251113.jpg
How to manage roster with Brunson’s ankle injury
nbc_golf_hadwinintv_251113.jpg
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PJ Fleck
No. 7 Oregon hosts rested Minnesota
San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres could be up for sale as Seidler family considers options
Binghamton v Syracuse
How to watch Drexel vs Syracuse: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jokic_251113.jpg
Jokic makes MVP case in 55-point eruption vs. LAC
nbc_roto_brunson_251113.jpg
How to manage roster with Brunson’s ankle injury
nbc_golf_hadwinintv_251113.jpg
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Mavs are a 'complete mess' after Harrison firing

November 13, 2025 02:11 PM
Tim MacMahon joins Dan Patrick to discuss the latest with the Mavericks, including the morale in Dallas after Nico Harrison's firing and why things seem to be so dysfunctional.

Related Videos

stafford_dps_mpx.jpg
15:59
Simms’ NFL MVP candidates: Stafford, Maye, Taylor
nbc_dps_dponajbrown_251113.jpg
13:20
Brown’s frustrations with Eagles feel ‘selfish’
nbc_dps_kevinloveintv_251113.jpg
16:16
Love reflects on highs, lows of 18-year NBA career
nbc_dps_cyyoungawards_251113.jpg
03:37
Will Skenes stay with the Pirates long-term?
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_251112.jpg
15:29
Campbell taking over play calling is ‘a bold move’
nbc_dps_dponnbaasgformat_251112.jpg
08:49
Why NBA All-Star Game format is a slam dunk
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_251111.jpg
17:53
Daniel breaks down quarterback play across the NFL
nbc_dps_reggiemillerintv_251111.jpg
14:08
Miller: O’Neal ‘dominates’ Jokic in any era
nbc_dps_nicoharrisonfiring_251111.jpg
04:54
Mavericks fire Harrison, ending tumultuous tenure
nbc_dps_nflupdate_251111.jpg
04:25
Daboll ‘pays the price’ for losing winnable games
nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_251110.jpg
10:18
Passan on Guardians pitchers’ betting indictment
nbc_dps_nflweek10recap_251110.jpg
13:31
Patrick: Taylor should get consideration for MVP
nbc_dps_geraldmccoyinterview_251110.jpg
19:01
McCoy on Dart, Taylor MVP chances, Stafford legacy
mendoza.jpg
09:34
Reviewing the Heisman Race, playoff picture
nbc_dps_broncosraidersrecap_251107.jpg
10:18
Broncos not a ‘threatening’ team despite being 8-2
ohiostatelinebackernoonepick.jpg
11:51
Brugler discusses Manning, Mendoza, Simpson, Reese
nbc_dps_andystaples_251107.jpg
10:30
Staples: Current CFP is the right number of teams
nbc_dps_gregcosell_251107.jpg
09:41
Cosell on Maye and Nix’s seasons so far
nbc_dps_claytonkershawinterview_251107.jpg
12:11
Kershaw: ‘I’m just glad I got that last out’
nbc_dps_jjwattinterview_251107.jpg
17:03
Watt on Jets’ trade deadline, Colts’ potential
nbc_dps_kylermurraynews_251106.jpg
08:38
Patrick: Murray ‘doesn’t strike me as a leader’
nbc_dps_daverobertsinterview_251105.jpg
11:30
Roberts reflects on back-to-back World Series wins
nbc_dps_philjacksonandsamsmithinterview_251105.jpg
11:33
Jackson, Smith break down ‘Masters of the Game’
nbc_dps_albertbreer_251105.jpg
18:59
Breer: Cowboys can take ‘a big swing in 2026'
nbc_dps_nfltradereax_251105.jpg
08:28
NFL trade deadline winners and losers
mlbfansdps.jpg
07:55
Marchand: MLB ‘as a whole is really doing well’
nbc_dps_cardsdefcowboysreax_251104.jpg
03:43
Patrick: Brissett better for Cardinals than Murray
nbc_dps_dodgerswinworldseries_251103.jpg
03:25
Dodgers’ title should push teams to ‘spend more’
nbc_dps_hermedwardsinterview_251103.jpg
14:55
Edwards: ‘We can still play defense’ in the NFL
nbc_dps_worstlossofweekend_251103.jpg
06:55
NFL worst losses: Bengals fall again, Daniels hurt

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_jokic_251113.jpg
01:14
Jokic makes MVP case in 55-point eruption vs. LAC
nbc_roto_brunson_251113.jpg
01:13
How to manage roster with Brunson’s ankle injury
nbc_golf_hadwinintv_251113.jpg
04:35
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
nbc_roto_bradleybeal_251113.jpg
01:27
Clippers’ Beal out for season with hip fracture
nbc_bte_cotyv2_251113.jpg
01:55
Is Spoelstra the ‘most worthy’ COTY candidate?
nbc_bte_tcuatbyu_251113.jpg
01:33
Ride with BYU in ‘bounce-back’ spot vs. TCU
ucla_ohio_state_bets_251113.jpg
01:45
Bet UCLA ‘under on anything’ against Ohio State
nbc_golf_dpwtr1_251113.jpg
09:50
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 1
nbc_bte_michatnorthwest_251113.jpg
01:18
Expect Michigan to ‘shut down’ Northwestern
nbc_bte_ndatpitt_251113.jpg
01:34
ND a strong bet to cover as big favorite vs. Pitt
nbc_csu_mnfpreview_251113.jpg
01:19
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_balcle_251113.jpg
02:40
NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Browns
nbc_csu_bestbets_251113.jpg
02:25
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11
nbc_csu_snfpreview_251113.jpg
04:14
NFL Week 11 preview: Lions vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_chiefsbroncos_251113.jpg
02:45
NFL Week 11 preview: Chiefs vs. Broncos
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_251113.jpg
07:29
Roll with QBs Maye, Herbert in fantasy Week 11
nbc_ffhh_qbhatelist_251113.jpg
03:06
Nix, Lawrence sit atop Week 11 QB hate list
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251113.jpg
03:06
Back Hollins, Hall receiving props on TNF
nbc_lpga_annikard1hls_251113.jpg
04:53
Highlights: LPGA Tour’s The Annika, Round 1
nbc_ffhh_hatepasscatchers_251113.jpg
10:27
Fade Eagles’ WR Brown for fantasy Week 11
nbc_nba_notbmvp_251113.jpg
05:57
Is Jokic making Nuggets look ‘as scary’ as OKC?
nbc_csu_seahawksrams_251113.jpg
03:40
NFL Week 11 preview: Seahawks vs. Rams
nbc_nba_notbqueen_251113.jpg
02:33
Queen showed his ‘full repertoire’ against POR
nbc_csu_sundaylate49erscardinals_251113.jpg
01:41
NFL Week 11 preview: 49ers vs. Cardinals
nbc_ffhh_loverbs_251113.jpg
09:46
Jeanty headlines RB love list with increased usage
nbc_ffhh_haterbs_251113.jpg
04:05
Walker facing tough matchup in fantasy Week 11
nbc_ffhh_lovepasscatchers_251113.jpg
10:27
Waddle, Flowers lead Week 11 fantasy WR loves
nbc_csu_texanstitans_251113.jpg
05:19
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Titans
nbc_csu_bengalssteelers_251113.jpg
02:18
NFL Week 11 preview: Bengals vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_packersgiants_251113.jpg
03:16
NFL Week 11 preview: Packers vs. Giants