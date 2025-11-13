Mavs are a 'complete mess' after Harrison firing

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 7 Oregon hosts rested Minnesota
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
San Diego Padres could be up for sale as Seidler family considers options
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How to watch Drexel vs Syracuse: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Jokic makes MVP case in 55-point eruption vs. LAC
How to manage roster with Brunson’s ankle injury
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 7 Oregon hosts rested Minnesota
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
San Diego Padres could be up for sale as Seidler family considers options
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How to watch Drexel vs Syracuse: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Jokic makes MVP case in 55-point eruption vs. LAC
How to manage roster with Brunson’s ankle injury
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Mavs are a 'complete mess' after Harrison firing
November 13, 2025 02:11 PM
Tim MacMahon joins Dan Patrick to discuss the latest with the Mavericks, including the morale in Dallas after Nico Harrison's firing and why things seem to be so dysfunctional.
Related Videos
15:59
Simms’ NFL MVP candidates: Stafford, Maye, Taylor
13:20
Brown’s frustrations with Eagles feel ‘selfish’
16:16
Love reflects on highs, lows of 18-year NBA career
03:37
Will Skenes stay with the Pirates long-term?
15:29
Campbell taking over play calling is ‘a bold move’
08:49
Why NBA All-Star Game format is a slam dunk
17:53
Daniel breaks down quarterback play across the NFL
14:08
Miller: O’Neal ‘dominates’ Jokic in any era
04:54
Mavericks fire Harrison, ending tumultuous tenure
04:25
Daboll ‘pays the price’ for losing winnable games
10:18
Passan on Guardians pitchers’ betting indictment
13:31
Patrick: Taylor should get consideration for MVP
19:01
McCoy on Dart, Taylor MVP chances, Stafford legacy
09:34
Reviewing the Heisman Race, playoff picture
10:18
Broncos not a ‘threatening’ team despite being 8-2
11:51
Brugler discusses Manning, Mendoza, Simpson, Reese
10:30
Staples: Current CFP is the right number of teams
09:41
Cosell on Maye and Nix’s seasons so far
12:11
Kershaw: ‘I’m just glad I got that last out’
17:03
Watt on Jets’ trade deadline, Colts’ potential
08:38
Patrick: Murray ‘doesn’t strike me as a leader’
11:30
Roberts reflects on back-to-back World Series wins
11:33
Jackson, Smith break down ‘Masters of the Game’
18:59
Breer: Cowboys can take ‘a big swing in 2026'
08:28
NFL trade deadline winners and losers
07:55
Marchand: MLB ‘as a whole is really doing well’
03:43
Patrick: Brissett better for Cardinals than Murray
03:25
Dodgers’ title should push teams to ‘spend more’
14:55
Edwards: ‘We can still play defense’ in the NFL
06:55
NFL worst losses: Bengals fall again, Daniels hurt
Latest Clips
01:14
Jokic makes MVP case in 55-point eruption vs. LAC
01:13
How to manage roster with Brunson’s ankle injury
04:35
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
01:27
Clippers’ Beal out for season with hip fracture
01:55
Is Spoelstra the ‘most worthy’ COTY candidate?
01:33
Ride with BYU in ‘bounce-back’ spot vs. TCU
01:45
Bet UCLA ‘under on anything’ against Ohio State
09:50
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 1
01:18
Expect Michigan to ‘shut down’ Northwestern
01:34
ND a strong bet to cover as big favorite vs. Pitt
01:19
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
02:40
NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Browns
02:25
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11
04:14
NFL Week 11 preview: Lions vs. Eagles
02:45
NFL Week 11 preview: Chiefs vs. Broncos
07:29
Roll with QBs Maye, Herbert in fantasy Week 11
03:06
Nix, Lawrence sit atop Week 11 QB hate list
03:06
Back Hollins, Hall receiving props on TNF
04:53
Highlights: LPGA Tour’s The Annika, Round 1
10:27
Fade Eagles’ WR Brown for fantasy Week 11
05:57
Is Jokic making Nuggets look ‘as scary’ as OKC?
03:40
NFL Week 11 preview: Seahawks vs. Rams
02:33
Queen showed his ‘full repertoire’ against POR
01:41
NFL Week 11 preview: 49ers vs. Cardinals
09:46
Jeanty headlines RB love list with increased usage
04:05
Walker facing tough matchup in fantasy Week 11
10:27
Waddle, Flowers lead Week 11 fantasy WR loves
05:19
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Titans
02:18
NFL Week 11 preview: Bengals vs. Steelers
03:16
NFL Week 11 preview: Packers vs. Giants
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue