Young: Mahomes is a 'magical person'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 8: Saquon Barkley bounces back, Jonathan Taylor stays hot
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
NASCAR suspends Sam Mayer one race for wrecking Jeb Burton after Martinsville event
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Growing up with glaciers: Cross-country skier Gus Schumacher finds solace in climate advocacy
Marisa Marcellino
,
Marisa Marcellino
,
Top Clips
How Izzo is adjusting to new direction of CBB
Looking back on Tiger’s record-tying Zozo victory
Eagles run game ‘dominant’ over Giants defense
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 8: Saquon Barkley bounces back, Jonathan Taylor stays hot
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
NASCAR suspends Sam Mayer one race for wrecking Jeb Burton after Martinsville event
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Growing up with glaciers: Cross-country skier Gus Schumacher finds solace in climate advocacy
Marisa Marcellino
,
Marisa Marcellino
,
Top Clips
How Izzo is adjusting to new direction of CBB
Looking back on Tiger’s record-tying Zozo victory
Eagles run game ‘dominant’ over Giants defense
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Young: Mahomes is a 'magical person'
October 28, 2025 02:51 PM
Steve Young joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his reaction to Shohei Ohtani's performance, shares his thoughts on Patrick Mahomes' development as a quarterback, and more.
Related Videos
17:55
‘It kills me!': Miller heartbroken over Ohtani
06:01
Patrick: Ohtani ‘the greatest baseball player’ ever
10:07
Has Ohtani reached Bonds-level of fear at plate?
04:00
Patrick makes case for Taylor as NFL MVP
14:25
Cowher explains where the Steelers are going wrong
12:37
Staples: Kelly didn’t understand the job he took
04:09
Patrick: Kelly ‘was never a good fit’ at LSU
12:06
Tesh reveals how he wrote iconic ‘Roundball Rock’
13:50
Windhorst talks latest news in NBA betting scandal
05:07
Warriors ‘need’ to build Curry’s statue now
14:25
How QBs Jones, Darnold have ‘figured it out’
05:16
Gabriel better than Sanders for Browns right now
06:47
Who is more of a unicorn: Ohtani or Wembanyama?
16:15
Mattingly: ‘I’m going to enjoy’ first trip to WS
16:46
Analyzing Johnson’s comments, McDaniel’s future
07:43
Breaking down Warriors-Lakers, Rockets-Thunder
08:27
MNF Takeaways: Gibbs in ‘lofty territory’ for DET
05:07
Miller predicts the future for Wembanyama, Giannis
11:41
Harlan: ‘Hard’ to picture NBA without LeBron
04:13
Springer clutch again in sending Blue Jays to WS
03:22
Miami in trouble with McDaniel, Tagovailoa at helm
14:22
Darling: Ohtani’s Game 4 turnout was ‘remarkable’
15:57
RGIII: Dolphins need to ‘blow it all up’
08:41
Is Ohtani’s performance ‘greatest of all time’?
03:26
Golic Sr.: ND-USC ending because of scheduling
10:17
Bettis discusses his experience in ND vs. USC
05:12
Callahan firing casts doubt on Titans front office
14:00
Leinart discusses ‘Bush Push’ game 20 years later
19:11
Herbstreit: Penn State head coach is ‘premier job’
13:56
Smoltz: Mariners hung in ‘on adrenaline alone’
Latest Clips
09:32
How Izzo is adjusting to new direction of CBB
04:55
Looking back on Tiger’s record-tying Zozo victory
14:57
Eagles run game ‘dominant’ over Giants defense
02:23
Odds to make playoffs among 2024 playoff teams
10:02
Evaluating how Mahomes played against Commanders
09:51
PGA Tour Champions ready for Tiger Woods
01:18
Rams D could be an ‘elite play’ against Shough
01:33
‘Buy low’ on Flagg despite slow start to season
01:35
Rice is Mahomes’ ‘clear No. 1 option’ on offense
01:52
Mahomes reemerging as an ‘elite option’ in fantasy
01:39
Maxey is the ‘driving force’ behind the 76ers
01:28
Markkanen proving to be a ‘tremendous investment’
01:54
Will Titans keep it close to cover vs. Chargers?
01:05
Wemby steals show to kick off 2025-26 NBA season
01:34
Colts look ‘unstoppable’ vs Steelers in Week 9
04:59
Knicks-Bucks, Zubac vs. Warriors are top matchups
12:20
Fantasy impacts of Giants’ Skattebo injury
07:53
Takeaways from Man United’s win over Brighton
04:18
Mahomes, Rice lead Chiefs’ win over Commanders
07:38
Patriots’ Boutte leads Week 9 waiver WR pick
03:53
Fantasy impacts of Saints starting Shough Week 9
09:48
Kuminga, Kessler among most impressive players
09:49
Who has disappointed to start NBA season?
01:31
Saints’ Johnson leads Week 9 waiver wire TEs
07:23
‘Incredible’ Sunderland take Chelsea to school
04:49
Villa’s ‘quality football’ too much for Man City
13:48
Identifying Liverpool’s glaring issues this season
09:09
Lawrence, Darnold lead QB waiver wire picks
04:59
Rice knows UCLA needs to ‘stay in the moment’
11:09
Eze ‘brings something different’ to Arsenal
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue