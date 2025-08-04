Take Fever over Sparks in battle of red-hot teams

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Padres at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 4
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Brewers at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 4
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Rays at Angels Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 4
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Top shots from the 2025 Wyndham Championship
Big 12 champion race ‘wide open’ this season
Musburger’s HOF induction ‘completely unexpected’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Padres at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 4
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Brewers at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 4
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Rays at Angels Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 4
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Top shots from the 2025 Wyndham Championship
Big 12 champion race ‘wide open’ this season
Musburger’s HOF induction ‘completely unexpected’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Take Fever over Sparks in battle of red-hot teams
August 4, 2025 11:30 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Trysta Krick evaluate whether the Fever or Sparks will maintain their high level of p[lay when the teams meet on Tuesday.
Related Videos
03:07
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
01:27
Griner’s status looms over Mercury vs. Dream
01:44
Best bets for Fever’s ‘absolute banger’ vs. Wings
02:40
Highlights: Valkyries hold off Mystics
01:35
Are Valkyries in a ‘trap spot’ against Mystics?
03:03
Highlights: Long awaited Lynx vs Liberty rematch
02:43
HLs: Rookies star for Mystics, Wilson leads Aces
01:55
Target Liberty to cover spread in matchup vs. Lynx
01:25
Mercury vs. Fever could be defensive ‘slugfest’
03:03
Highlights: Dream silence Lynx, Sun rout Valkyries
02:54
HLs: Wings stars shine, Diggins nets triple-double
01:18
Gray ‘strong case’ for WNBA Most Improved Player
01:41
Take the over in the Aces’ showdown with Sparks
06:12
Clark’s return would make Fever spicy in playoffs
16:07
Aces getting contributions after roster shake up
14:48
Liberty facing injury adversity, Sparks streaking
02:16
Lynx’s Collier worth bets to win MVP and DPOY
01:29
Can Ionescu carry Liberty without Stewart?
03:10
Highlights: Jackson hits buzzer-beater for Sparks
03:09
Highlights: Lynx crush Aces, Ionescu leads Liberty
03:05
Highlights: Fever take down Aces, Storm rout Sky
01:48
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
01:31
Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup
01:27
Bet under in potential Aces-Fever ‘slugfest’
02:14
Liberty and Lynx best value for WNBA Futures
03:07
Highlights: Griner scores 17 against former team
01:39
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
01:27
Take the under on the Mercury against the Dream
03:05
Highlights: Ionescu takes over, McBride scores 19
02:28
Do Sky offer value as underdog bet against Lynx?
Latest Clips
01:38
Top shots from the 2025 Wyndham Championship
01:50
Big 12 champion race ‘wide open’ this season
06:52
Musburger’s HOF induction ‘completely unexpected’
02:13
Will MVP be as ‘straightforward’ as odds suggest?
02:01
Browns ‘cruising’ to have fewest wins in 2025
06:57
What makes the Parsons situation different
07:03
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
03:03
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
04:15
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100
05:31
Rice addresses getting a possible suspension
03:12
Pro Football Hall of Fame class of ’26 predictions
04:10
McLaurin request feels like a number discrepancy
09:04
Tua states Hill must rebuild the relationships
08:59
Cook takes a stand for a better contract
08:20
Bryant disputes Jones’ claims about negotiations
05:56
Jones urges fans not to lose sleep over Parsons
06:45
Simms: ‘Super Bowl and circus don’t go together’
10:28
What Parsons’ viable trade options are
12:13
Cowboys’ handling of Parsons is ‘disrespectful’
09:06
Who deserves to make U.S. Ryder Cup team?
09:10
Highlights: Utah Championship, Final Round
11:01
Cup drivers recap Iowa race won by Byron
05:59
What Superbike riders said after VIRginia
01:20
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Iowa
03:34
Byron’s Iowa win resembles scope of 2025 season
14:29
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa
50
Preece gains ground on playoff bubble after Iowa
01:07
Cautions hurt Keselowski’s chance at Iowa win
01:45
Blaney ‘surprised’ to catch leaders late at Iowa
01:36
Second place ‘a good recovery’ for Briscoe at Iowa
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue